Suburban Chicago-Based Latina CEO Estefania Roa Receives Awards for L.B. Hall Fireproofing; Publications recognize owner for her diversity and inclusion efforts

"As part of promoting diversity as a business owner, it is important to align with others who have the same mission. For example, my company collaborates with local organizations to plan joint initiatives, co-host events, or engage in volunteering opportunities to address specific community needs." Tweet this

In August, Roa was noted for her efforts in implementing diversity and inclusion policies in her company by two other publications. She was one of 13 companies that was an honoree for the Daily Herald Suburban Business' third annual Diversity in Business Awards. These awards recognize the Chicagoland suburban businesses that have shown exceptional commitment to promoting practices advancing diversity and inclusion in workplaces, in business leadership, and owners who support equality across all areas of diversity, including age, disability, gender, sexual orientation, race, and religion. The publication is the leading provider of business news and information about businesses and the economy in suburban Chicago.

"The construction industry has traditionally been male-dominated and perceived as exclusionary. By actively promoting women in construction and challenging stereotypes, L.B. Hall creates a more inclusive environment," Roa said. "Encouraging women to pursue careers in construction and providing equal opportunities can help break down barriers, inspire future generations, and pave the way for a more balanced and diverse workforce."

The most recent honor came from Profiles in Diversity Journal which named Roa as one of 84 Women Worth Watching for in Leadership for 2023. The award celebrates women who show dedication to their careers, families, and their communities, as well as the young adults who they often mentor in their fields. The Westlake, Ohio quarterly magazine promotes and advances diversity and inclusion in the corporate, government, nonprofit, STEM, and higher education areas.

"I'm very proud to be recognized by the journal," Roa said. "As part of promoting diversity as a business owner, it is important to align with others who have the same mission. For example, my company collaborates with local organizations to plan joint initiatives, co-host events, or engage in volunteering opportunities to address specific community needs."

Roa is constantly involved in multiple organizations and is always ready to provide support. She believes that the first step is to engage through various communication channels and support entrepreneurship, as this inherently drives the community forward. For example, she will be present as an ambassador for women in construction on Oct. 11 and 12 at the Chicago Build Expo at McCormick Place. This event is the leading construction, design, and real estate show in the Midwest.

She is a member of the Hispanic American Construction Industry Association (HACIA), various chambers of commerce, and different organizations focusing on women's empowerment such as Professional Women in Construction (PWC) Chicago and the National Association of Women in Construction. She also oversees her nonprofit called HOLA Happy with the mission of promoting change in the lives of young Latinas. For example, it has awarded educational scholarships to more than 10 single mothers and teenagers. These scholarships have opened doors to educational resources in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The foundation has also formed partnerships with coaches who are always willing to provide mentoring on different topics.

Roa's dedication to these organizations and her commitment to empowering women in various fields highlight her passion for positively impacting her community.

For more information, visit https://lbhall.com/.

About the L.B Hall Fireproofing:

Originally founded in 1990, we have decades of experience in improving the fireproofing and insulation of homes, hospitals, schools, libraries, hotels, warehouses, churches, office buildings, and many other facilities. The goal of our founders was to provide a safer and lower-cost solution for fireproofing, and we continue to strive to provide our customers with great products at competitive prices.

There are many competitors in our field, but very few can compare to our decades of experience and expertise. With L.B. Hall, you will always receive timely and professional service at a very reasonable price, and if you need assistance, we are available 24/7. In addition to competitive pricing, L.B. Hall's commitment to our customers is communication. Ultimately, L.B. Hall will provide excellent value as well as effective project management. Our high-quality workmanship will ensure that you meet your construction schedule. L.B. Hall is a minority-woman-owned and run business. For more information, visit https://lbhall.com/.

Media Contact

Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, [email protected], www.jjrmarketing.com

SOURCE L.B. Hall Fireproofing