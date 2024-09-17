"Success and Self-Discovery" Book Relaunch was Motivated by His Nephew's Text Message About How He Earned a $36,000 Raise By Taking Direct Advice from Reading the Book

The text message that motivated Stroum to change the book cover and relaunch was from his wife's nephew whom he didn't know. Raised by a drug-addicted and alcoholic single mother, the young man moved from Arizona to California. Earlier this year Stroum became acquainted with him and sent him a gift copy of his book. The result was a text that read, "Took some advice from your book, got me $36,000 more a year for my contract. Thanks for sending it to me."
FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Steven M. Stroum has relaunched his book, "Success and Self-Discovery: an Entrepreneur's Memoir of Growth and Transformation," with a forward-looking new cover. The 300-page book chronicles his entrepreneurial journey and shares very intimate details of his triumphs, struggles, and the principles that drive success. Many reviewers have said that he's a great storyteller.
The text message that motivated Stroum to change the book cover and relaunch was from his wife's nephew whom he didn't know. Raised by a drug-addicted and alcoholic single mother, the young man moved from Arizona to California. Earlier this year Stroum became acquainted with him and sent him a gift copy of his book. The result was a text that read, "Took some advice from your book, got me $36,000 more a year for my contract. Thanks for sending it to me."
"I was thrilled that my book empowered him. But, the great irony of my book is that those who need to read it aren't typically readers. My nephew is a security guard and doesn't read much; but he read my book, took it to heart, acted on my advice, and used it to get a very significant pay increase. When he elaborated on how my book affected him, I was deeply touched and decided to have a new cover designed and relaunch my book to attract younger readers." said Stroum.
In "Success and Self-Discovery," Stroum describes how his dramatic early success resulted in depression rather than elation and how he overcame many intertwined emotional and business obstacles in order to grow, transform his business, and live a happier and more fulfilled life. The book is available on Amazon.com. https://tinyurl.com/2jcvbuun
Steven M. Stroum is a seasoned entrepreneur, a disabled veteran, former Small Business Adviser to the governor of Massachusetts, and a graduate of Northeastern University. He and his wife of 54 years live in Framingham, MA.
