"Success and Self-Discovery" Book Relaunch was Motivated by His Nephew's Text Message About How He Earned a $36,000 Raise By Taking Direct Advice from Reading the Book

"My nephew read my book, took it to heart, acted on my advice, and used it to get a very significant pay increase. When he elaborated on how the book affected him, I was deeply touched and decided to have a new cover designed and relaunch to attract younger readers who can really benefit from it." Post this

"I was thrilled that my book empowered him. But, the great irony of my book is that those who need to read it aren't typically readers. My nephew is a security guard and doesn't read much; but he read my book, took it to heart, acted on my advice, and used it to get a very significant pay increase. When he elaborated on how my book affected him, I was deeply touched and decided to have a new cover designed and relaunch my book to attract younger readers." said Stroum.

In "Success and Self-Discovery," Stroum describes how his dramatic early success resulted in depression rather than elation and how he overcame many intertwined emotional and business obstacles in order to grow, transform his business, and live a happier and more fulfilled life. The book is available on Amazon.com. https://tinyurl.com/2jcvbuun

Steven M. Stroum is a seasoned entrepreneur, a disabled veteran, former Small Business Adviser to the governor of Massachusetts, and a graduate of Northeastern University. He and his wife of 54 years live in Framingham, MA.

For more information contact:

Steven M. Stroum

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.smstroum.com

Media Contact

STEVEN M STROUM, Steven M. Stroum, 5088779242, [email protected], www.smstroum.com

SOURCE Steven M. Stroum