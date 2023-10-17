"Success and Self-Discovery" Business Memoir is a Must Read for Aspiring Entrepreneurs and Mid-Career Seekers of Independence

"Success and Self-Discovery" is an inspirational business memoir with sales, marketing, and personal advice that will help aspiring entrepreneurs and mid-career seekers of independence. This book is a must read for anyone who was belittled by their parents or other authority figures and it has prevented them from realizing their full potential. If that describes you and you are ready to grow; this book can change your life!

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steven M. Stroum, the founder and president of Venmark International, former small business advisor to the Governor of Massachusetts, and member of the Norbert Weiner Forum at Tufts University to study the impact of technology on society is thrilled to announce the release of his book "Success and Self-Discovery." It is an inspirational business memoir with sales, marketing, and personal advice that will help aspiring entrepreneurs and mid-career seekers of independence.