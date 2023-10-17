"Success and Self-Discovery" Business Memoir is a Must Read for Aspiring Entrepreneurs and Mid-Career Seekers of Independence

"Success and Self-Discovery" is an inspirational business memoir with sales, marketing, and personal advice that will help aspiring entrepreneurs and mid-career seekers of independence. This book is a must read for anyone who was belittled by their parents or other authority figures and it has prevented them from realizing their full potential. If that describes you and you are ready to grow; this book can change your life!
FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steven M. Stroum, the founder and president of Venmark International, former small business advisor to the Governor of Massachusetts, and member of the Norbert Weiner Forum at Tufts University to study the impact of technology on society is thrilled to announce the release of his book "Success and Self-Discovery." It is an inspirational business memoir with sales, marketing, and personal advice that will help aspiring entrepreneurs and mid-career seekers of independence.
Stroum describes his journey from a blue-collar neighborhood in a Boston suburb to the U.S. Air force, Northeastern University, San Francisco, and back home where he started his business and a lifetime of self-discovery and client service. This book is a must read for anyone who was belittled by their parents or other authority figures and labeled in a way that created low expectations for them and even lower self-esteem, both of which have kept them from realizing their full potential.
Readers will be captivated by how Stroum's dramatic early success resulted in depression rather than elation and how he overcame many intertwined emotional and business obstacles in order to lead a more fulfilled and profitable life. This memoir is a testament to the power of determination, innovation, passion, and resilience. In business since 1976 and serving several clients for over 46 years, Stroum knows a thing or two about consistency and providing a worthwhile business service. He hopes his book will inspire readers to become entrepreneurs. The book is available on Amazon.
For more information contact:
Steven M. Stroum, Author
[email protected]
[email protected]
http://www.smstroum.com
Media Contact
Steven M. Stroum, Author, Success and Self-Discovery, 508-877-9242, [email protected], www.smstroum.com
SOURCE Success and Self-Discovery
Share this article