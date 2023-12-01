Success Coach Training Program & Accelerator Empowers Athletes Whose Sports Careers Are Ending (NCAA, Pro's, Others) To Become Business Leaders

Studies show that elite athletes have developed all the skills needed to become the most successful business leaders. But for many, the transition from sport to career can be disorienting. SuccessCoach.com is a new training program and accelerator that works with the athlete's existing identity and skillset, remolding them into high level CEO and entrepreneurial skills.

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Less than 2% of NCAA student athletes – under 10,000 – go professional in their sport after graduation, leaving some 450,000 annually to enter the job market, many finding the transition from sports to the workplace difficult. Likewise, each year thousands of professional athletes get cut or retire, along with countless other serious athletes who give up sports for careers.

Surprisingly, studies show that athletes who compete at the top levels have developed a unique set of transferable skills and characteristics to be the most successful business leaders. Yet, having dedicated their entire lives to becoming elite athletes, the sudden loss of coaches, teammates, and competition can leave the former athlete feeling estranged and disoriented.

This month, a new training program and business accelerator – Success Coach - launches to empower former athletes who want to transform their athletic past into entrepreneurial success. By providing access to experienced business coaches, a comprehensive playbook, a robust network, and abundant resources, Success Coach aims to help athletes win the game of business.

Success Coach founder Jay Dixon is a former college athlete turned entrepreneur, investor, and advisor to elite entrepreneurs. He played football at the University of Nevada under a Hall of Fame coach, and he is recognized for Business Excellence in Venture Capital / Private Equity from Columbia Business School where he has pursued his MBA. He is the author of the upcoming book, After the Game: Bridging the Gap from Winning Athlete to Thriving Entrepreneur (Forefront Books / Simon & Schuster, April 2024).

Success Coach offers two core courses: a 15-module mindset course designed by a Harvard-trained peak performance coach and psychologist, and a 10-module course on entrepreneurship through acquisition based on a playbook that has resulted in over 50 successful business mergers & acquisitions.

The empirically based and research backed Mindset 15 course empowers former athletes by providing proven strategies to transform their mindset from athletics to how the elite entrepreneurs think, perform, and make decisions. Modules such as Self-Awareness & Identity, Outcome Engineering, Strategic Communication, and The State of Flow, are all uniquely tailored to shrink the identity gap former athletes face by remodeling their mind based on neuroscience. Mindset 15 is instructed by Geraldine Anathan, who has recently lead courses with Citi, Johnson & Johnson, and BrainPop.

The Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition course equips athletes with the skills and knowledge needed to find, acquire, and lead a successful business, while also addressing key challenges that executives encounter in managing and growing a company. Modules include Valuing Acquisition Targets, Due Diligence, Structuring the Deal, Finance the Acquisition, Monetizing the Business, and more.

"The challenge for many high-level athletes is that they lose their identity after graduation; they don't have a framework for transitioning the amazing skills they already possess into careers in the business world," said Jay Dixon. "Success Coach is unique in that we strategically leverage the athlete's existing identity and skillset, and then remold them into high level CEO and entrepreneurial skills."

Success Coach offers several membership packages. Package 1 includes the courses, email support and access to resources and a newsletter. Package 2 also includes one-on-one coaching sessions, access to guest speakers and workshops, customized resources, live events, networking opportunities, and live webinars with coaches and entrepreneurs. Package 3 provides exclusive partnerships and resources for funding, mastermind group sessions, acquisition support, and other customized materials. Further, candidates who successfully complete the accelerator are selected to be a part of "Draft Day," an exclusive cohort that is teamed with experts to successfully make their first acquisition.

"I've studied the identity of athletes for 15 years and can confirm that athletes simply need a program that marries the mind, skillset, and playbook to remold their athletic education into business success," added Dixon. "It's no wonder CEOs with a background in competitive athletics perform better as business leaders than others, with studies showing they produce a 15% higher return on assets, 17% are longer tenured, and they operate at a 12% lower debt to asset ratio, amongst other attributes. There's no question that athletics instill powerful skills, and it is our goal at Success Coach to help our athletes leverage those skills as they transition into the business world."

For more information, visit Success Coach.

