SUCCESS Magazine Names Jess Bailey a 2024 Women of Influence Finalist

HOUSTON, March 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bailey Law Firm is proud to announce that its founder and managing attorney, Jess Bailey, has been recognized as a 2024 Women of Influence Finalist by SUCCESS Magazine. This national recognition highlights Bailey's contributions to the business community, leadership in the legal industry, and dedication to supporting entrepreneurs and business owners through mergers and acquisitions.