Success of Minimal to Moderate Sedation in Pediatric Dentistry

"The primary objective of this retrospective review of pediatric sedations was to assess overall sedation success as determined by behavior, safety, and treatment outcomes," said Kristin D. Sweeney Marso, DMD, MS, lead author of the study.

This retrospective study analyzed data from 824 children aged 24-60 months (52.3% female) who underwent first-time sedation for dental treatment at Nationwide Children's Hospital between 2015 and 2020. The primary goal of the research was to assess sedation success using three key patient-centered outcomes: behavioral success, safety success, and treatment success, which was defined as completion of the planned treatment without the need for general anesthesia.

Researchers found that overall sedation success occurred in 69.3% of the cases. Behavior success was seen in 49.0% of patients, while safety success was achieved in 79.5% of the cases. Treatment success, which was defined as completing the planned dental procedure without requiring general anesthesia, was achieved in 62.1% of cases. Regarding sedation methods, results showed that oral midazolam had higher success rates for both behavior (59.4% vs. 44.6%) and safety (85.6% vs. 76.1%) outcomes compared with intranasal midazolam.

The findings of this study show that sedation was effective in 69.3% of pediatric dentistry cases, with oral midazolam proving more successful for managing behavior and safety. Sweeney Marso and colleagues also note, "In this sample, which included both single- and multi-drug sedations, older age, male sex, and cooperative presedation behavior predicted overall success." They go on to recommend that additional research is necessary to address safety concerns and optimize patient outcomes in pediatric dental procedures.

Full text of the article, "Assessing Pediatric Sedation Using Patient-Centered Outcomes," Anesthesia Progress, Vol. 73, No. 1, 2026, is now available at anesthesiaprogress.org

