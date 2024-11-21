Successful Entrepreneur Shares Her Wealth of Experience to Help Businesses Grow and Turn Dreams Into Reality

Xulon Press presents a teaching for anyone seeking practical advice and inspiration on building a successful entrepreneurial venture.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Nichcol Collins shares her practical advice to help readers gain a competitive advantage in business in THERE'S A METHOD TO THE MADNESS: Building Blocks For A Small Business ($24.49, paperback, 9781662899928; $8.99, e-book, 9781662899935).
Collins is a successful and passionate entrepreneur who has founded and collaborated with numerous businesses. Throughout her entrepreneurial journey, Collins noticed the mistakes of many small businesses, so she decided to raise awareness about the core building blocks of small businesses that often get overlooked. Currently, she is leading 904 Business Solutions and hopes that her book will provide valuable information to many aspiring entrepreneurs. Her mission is to simplify complicated business procedures for novices who are new to the high-stakes business world.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Collins said, "I wanted to share my entrepreneurial journey, highlighting the essential steps I learned the hard way. I want to emphasize that while being a business owner isn't easy, a solid foundation and the right strategies can pave the way for success."
Nichcol Collins holds certifications in project management methodology and fundamentals of leadership, a bachelor's degree in digital media/multimedia and a Six-Sigma Yellow Belt. With her experience and skills as a creative director, marketing advisor, multimedia specialist and business analyst, she has gained insider knowledge about business processes. Collins is dedicated to seeing businesses grow and she thrives on helping people turn their dreams into reality. In addition to being family-oriented, she also loves going to the gym and relaxing at the beach.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. THERE'S A METHOD TO THE MADNESS: Building Blocks For A Small Business is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Nichcol Collins, Salem Author Services, (904) 379-0914, [email protected], creativebusinessbranding.org
SOURCE Author Nichcol Collins; Salem Author Services
Share this article