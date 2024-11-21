Successful Entrepreneur Shares Her Wealth of Experience to Help Businesses Grow and Turn Dreams Into Reality

"I wanted to share my entrepreneurial journey, highlighting the essential steps I learned the hard way. I want to emphasize that while being a business owner isn't easy, a solid foundation and the right strategies can pave the way for success." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Collins said, "I wanted to share my entrepreneurial journey, highlighting the essential steps I learned the hard way. I want to emphasize that while being a business owner isn't easy, a solid foundation and the right strategies can pave the way for success."

Nichcol Collins holds certifications in project management methodology and fundamentals of leadership, a bachelor's degree in digital media/multimedia and a Six-Sigma Yellow Belt. With her experience and skills as a creative director, marketing advisor, multimedia specialist and business analyst, she has gained insider knowledge about business processes. Collins is dedicated to seeing businesses grow and she thrives on helping people turn their dreams into reality. In addition to being family-oriented, she also loves going to the gym and relaxing at the beach.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. THERE'S A METHOD TO THE MADNESS: Building Blocks For A Small Business is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Nichcol Collins, Salem Author Services, (904) 379-0914, [email protected], creativebusinessbranding.org

SOURCE Author Nichcol Collins; Salem Author Services