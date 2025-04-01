Successful Implant Restoration of Jawbone Gunshot Wound

A case report in the Journal of Oral Implantology highlights the successful 11-year treatment of a gunshot wound to the jaw using a multidisciplinary approach, including bone grafting and implant-supported restoration. The study emphasizes the complexity of facial reconstruction and the importance of collaboration among medical specialists for optimal patient outcomes.
GLEN ALLEN, Va., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Journal of Oral Implantology – Gunshot wounds to the face and neck require specialized collaborative care and a multidisciplinary approach for successful recovery. Besides the obvious aesthetic complications, a gunshot wound to the face can cause, individuals may also experience difficulties with speech, chewing, and even breathing. The complex anatomy of the face and jaw, along with the vital structures they protect, ensures that treating a gunshot wound to the face or neck requires a well-designed treatment plan and cross-functional collaboration among medical professionals.
Researchers from Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine and a private practice in Davie, Florida, recently published a case report in the Journal of Oral Implantology detailing the treatment of an individual who suffered a gunshot wound to the lower jaw, leading to a broken jaw, loss of teeth, and bone loss. Authors Jack Piermatti, DMD, FACP, and John Bender, DMD, MS, state that this case report presents "a description of mandibular stabilization, autogenous bone grafting, and bone regeneration, culminating in final prosthodontic reconstruction and restoration of form and function."
Piermatti and Bender report on a case study involving a 52-year-old African American woman who has a history of a gunshot wound to the right jawbone that occurred 11 years earlier. Her initial treatment included emergency care and surgical intervention. After recovering from her primary injuries, a treatment plan for facial reconstruction was developed, which involved wound debridement of the area and a concomitant iliac crest graft to the jaw. The bone augmentation procedure for the graft was successful, and the patient had a normal postoperative recovery at one year.
Ten years later, the patient returned with a desire to replace her missing teeth. She had not worn any prosthesis and wanted to resume normal chewing on both sides of her mouth. After discussion, the patient opted for an implant-supported restoration. Diagnostic casts were made, and a diagnostic wax-up confirmed that the implementation plan for the restoration was adequate. At the patient's postprocedural follow-up visits, the implants appeared stable, with no bone loss, and the gingiva looked healthy.
This case study spanned over 11 years and followed the extensive treatment of a gunshot wound to the jaw. To achieve successful treatment after such severe trauma, Piermatti and Bender state that, "Multiple factors must be considered when planning the fixed restoration. A digital or analog wax-up is essential for effective planning, just as it is in any complex restoration. This approach allows for designing implants and anticipating restorative contours and occlusal aspects." They conclude, "Maxillofacial gunshot injuries can lead to significant destruction of facial bone volume as well as soft tissue deficiency. Jaw reconstruction with implant rehabilitation is challenging, but if managed with a multidisciplinary approach, it can be successful, rewarding, and greatly appreciated by the patient."
Full text of the article, "Dental Implant Restoration of a Mandibular Gunshot Injury: A Case Report," Journal of Oral Implantology, Vol. 51, No. 1, 2025, is available at https://joionline.org.
