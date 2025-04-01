Successful Implant Restoration of Jawbone Gunshot Wound

"Maxillofacial gunshot injuries can lead to significant destruction of facial bone volume as well as soft tissue deficiency. Jaw reconstruction with implant rehabilitation is challenging, but if managed with a multidisciplinary approach, it can be successful and greatly appreciated by the patient." Post this

Piermatti and Bender report on a case study involving a 52-year-old African American woman who has a history of a gunshot wound to the right jawbone that occurred 11 years earlier. Her initial treatment included emergency care and surgical intervention. After recovering from her primary injuries, a treatment plan for facial reconstruction was developed, which involved wound debridement of the area and a concomitant iliac crest graft to the jaw. The bone augmentation procedure for the graft was successful, and the patient had a normal postoperative recovery at one year.

Ten years later, the patient returned with a desire to replace her missing teeth. She had not worn any prosthesis and wanted to resume normal chewing on both sides of her mouth. After discussion, the patient opted for an implant-supported restoration. Diagnostic casts were made, and a diagnostic wax-up confirmed that the implementation plan for the restoration was adequate. At the patient's postprocedural follow-up visits, the implants appeared stable, with no bone loss, and the gingiva looked healthy.

This case study spanned over 11 years and followed the extensive treatment of a gunshot wound to the jaw. To achieve successful treatment after such severe trauma, Piermatti and Bender state that, "Multiple factors must be considered when planning the fixed restoration. A digital or analog wax-up is essential for effective planning, just as it is in any complex restoration. This approach allows for designing implants and anticipating restorative contours and occlusal aspects." They conclude, "Maxillofacial gunshot injuries can lead to significant destruction of facial bone volume as well as soft tissue deficiency. Jaw reconstruction with implant rehabilitation is challenging, but if managed with a multidisciplinary approach, it can be successful, rewarding, and greatly appreciated by the patient."

Full text of the article, "Dental Implant Restoration of a Mandibular Gunshot Injury: A Case Report," Journal of Oral Implantology, Vol. 51, No. 1, 2025, is available at https://joionline.org.

About Journal of Oral Implantology

The Journal of Oral Implantology is the official publication of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and the American Academy of Implant Prosthodontics. It provides valuable information to general dentists, oral surgeons, prosthodontists, periodontists, scientists, clinicians, laboratory owners and technicians, manufacturers, and educators. The JOI distinguishes itself as the first and oldest journal in the world devoted exclusively to implant dentistry. For more information about the journal or society, please visit: https://joionline.org

