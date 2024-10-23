Successful Surgeon Shares His Keys to "Make America Healthy Again"

Charles Antinori MD, FACS discusses how Americans can "do less" to improve their health

CAPE MAY, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calling upon his more than 50 years in the medical field as a surgeon, Charles Antinori MD, FACS, has released his new book, "Make America Healthy Again: Lessons from a 50 year surgical odyssey," in which he reflects on the evolution of the healthcare system, technological advancements, and the challenges that have emerged within American medicine, particularly the rising costs and inefficiencies.

The book is divided into sections, addressing different aspects of the medical profession, starting with Antinori's personal experiences and the lessons he learned throughout his career. He provides insights into the realities of surgical training, recounting the grueling years of medical education and the financial burden that educational costs can place on new physicians. Antinori emphasizes how much has changed in the field of surgery, including improvements in operating room technology, the rise of electronic health records, and the impact of policies such as HIPAA.

"If present trends continue, I think we are in for some difficult times in health care," Antinori said. "The coronavirus debacle may have been just the tip of the iceberg. Many physicians and nurses feel the system is being held together with duct tape and rubber bands. However, I think with some of the relatively minor modifications made to the healthcare system, things could get a lot better."

One major theme of the book is the unsustainable increase in healthcare costs, particularly the administrative burden and the effects of defensive medicine—practices doctors adopt to avoid lawsuits, such as ordering unnecessary tests. Dr. Antinori calls for significant reforms, including tort reform to reduce litigation costs, and he proposes the idea of a constitutional amendment to guarantee healthcare as a right for all Americans. He argues that a single-payer system could help control costs, especially if paired with responsible resource management and a focus on preventative care.

The book culminates in practical recommendations for improving individual health and the nation's healthcare system, advocating for better nutrition education, more rational use of medical technology, and a more balanced approach to medical care that addresses both patient needs and economic

sustainability.

"All Americans have to do to improve their health is do less," Antinori explained. "Consume less processed foods, red meat, alcohol, and tobacco, spend less time being sedentary and use fewer drugs, legal and illegal. It's a domino effect, by spending less on things that are bad for you, you spend less on healthcare to treat illnesses caused by these things."

Overall, "Make America Healthy Again" is both a memoir and a call to action, blending Antinori's vast personal experience in the medical field with a broader discussion about the future of healthcare in America.

About the author

Charles Antinori, MD, FACS, a native of Jersey City, N.J., is the oldest of nine children from an Italian family. He graduated from Regis High School in Manhattan and Cornell University before attending Dartmouth Medical School. Later, he transferred to Harvard Medical School, graduating in 1973. He was a medical doctor for several decades, practicing cardiovascular, thoracic and general surgery at several hospital systems in South Jersey.

