Sucheta Kamath, CEO & Founder, ExQ, announces GA House of Representatives has adopted HR1555 recognizing Executive Function Day at the Georgia State Capitol

"Imagine the possibilities when we invest in proactive Executive Function training to teach ALL of our students the underlying Executive Function skills they need to build resiliency," shared Sucheta Kamath, Executive Function Specialist. Post this

The adoption of HR 1555 not only acknowledges the importance of Executive Function but also serves as a call to action for increased awareness and support for teaching all students these vital skills. By designating a day to honor Executive Function, Georgia is taking a proactive step towards fostering a culture of understanding and empowerment for all citizens, bringing together school leaders, teachers, mental health experts, researchers, policymakers, and change makers to address specific topics connected to Executive Function. Recognizing Executive Function Day highlights the interconnectedness of cognitive skills, mental health and overall well-being. In a world where the demands of daily life continue to grow, nurturing and explicitly teaching Executive Function abilities is essential for helping people navigate challenges and pursue goals effectively.

The support for this resolution in the Georgia House of Representatives reflects a bipartisan commitment to promoting Executive Function skills including support for the role of Executive Function in teaching reading comprehension, literacy, math, and science. It sends a powerful message that investing in the cognitive skills of individuals of all ages is an investment in the future prosperity of Georgia.

"We're advocating for a transformational change in the way we address systemic educational issues such as learning loss, the mental health crisis, and increasing behavioral issues. In addition to reactive programs for those with diagnosed dysfunction, imagine the possibilities when we invest in proactive Executive Function training to teach ALL of our students the underlying Executive Function skills they need to build resiliency," shared Sucheta Kamath, Executive Function Specialist.

"There is also strong evidence showing that explicitly teaching students Executive Function skills improves learning capacity and reduces the lifelong consequences of mental health illness. We can teach students these much needed skills such as focus and cognitive strategies for effectively controlling their behaviors, to improve outcomes and wellness. Strengthening our students' Executive Function skills is proactive and preventative. It should be viewed as a critical component of the continuum of lifelong learning, literacy, mental healthcare and wellness in our schools, homes, and communities."

For more information on Executive Function Day and initiatives to support cognitive skill development, please visit: https://exqknow.how/EFDayGACapitol.

About Sucheta Kamath: Sucheta Kamath, an ed-tech entrepreneur, is an internationally known Executive Function Specialist, the Founder and CEO of ExQ®, a two-time TEDx speaker, an award-winning speech-language pathologist, a Podcast Host of Full PreFrontal: Exposing the Mysteries of Executive Function, and a Professor of Practice at the Amrita University in India where she teaches a graduate level course on "Impact of Executive Function Over the Lifespan." Learn more about Sucheta Kamath at https://exqinfiniteknowhow.com/mission/sucheta-kamath/

Media Contact

Lisa Campbell, BRANDfit Consulting, 7703153088, [email protected], brandfitconsulting.com

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE BRANDfit Consulting