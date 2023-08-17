Sucheta Kamath, CEO & Founder, ExQ®, Keynote Speaker for the 2023 Student Support Team Association for Georgia Educators' (SSTAGE) Fall Conference

"Georgia's literacy rates are not where they need to be to support our students and their future careers. Learners must have the Executive Function skills and complex cognitive processes required to direct their learning tasks and in order to reach their unique goals." Sucheta Kamath Tweet this

Dr. Gene Kerns

Author of Literacy Reframed, Thought Leader, VP & Chief Academic Officer, Renaissance Learning

Sucheta Kamath

Executive Function Specialist, Speech-language Pathologist, TEDx Speaker, CEO & Founder, ExQ

Dr. Jennifer Lindstrom

Statewide Dyslexia Coordinator, Georgia Department of Education

Dr. Roberta Scott

Vice President for National Partnerships, RethinkED

SSTAGE attendees will learn from presentations that address the current research on the Science of Reading as the most effective method of informing educators of how proficient reading and writing can be developed; assessing and teaching reading PreK-12; and improving student outcomes through scientifically backed prevention and intervention of reading and writing issues, and teaching students Executive Function skills bridge learning gaps.

"Georgia's literacy rates are not where they need to be to support our students and their future careers. Learners must have the Executive Function skills and complex cognitive processes required to direct their learning tasks and in order to reach their unique goals," shared Sucheta Kamath, Founder and CEO, ExQ. "This skill set is called Executive Function, and these are the skills that activate learner agency. Executive Function skills must be met before any other conditions can be effectively pursued."

Attracting more than 600 educational professionals, the SSTAGE Annual Summer Conference brings together education leaders to network and learn about the latest developments in education. Join us to hear Sucheta Kamath share the science about teaching Executive Function skills to help us bridge the learning-to-literacy gap!

About ExQ®: Rooted in more than 25 years of cognitive neuroscience and Executive Function training expertise, ExQ® is a cloud-based patented system designed to enhance the brain's Executive Function through personalized game-based training that focuses on teaching students to learn how to learn. Learn more about implementing Executive Function curriculum with ExQ® for School at https://exqinfiniteknowhow.com.

