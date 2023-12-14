Sucheta Kamath, Founder and CEO of ExQ® for School, an Executive Function curriculum, announces new team member, Dr. Pam Smith as Partnership Development Director

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Pam Smith as we network across the state of Georgia and around the country to build strong awareness about the value and importance of teaching Executive Function." Sucheta Kamath, CEO & Founder, ExQ® Post this

Dr. Smith is excited to join the growing ExQ Partnership team, sharing, "My most recent experience in an executive partnership development role has provided opportunities to build a strong team across the national K-12 market segment, stay current with market trends, and collaborate to establish and maintain strategic partnerships that result in meaningful outcomes for our students. As a Partnership Development Director, establishing and maintaining strategic partnerships that help students set and accomplish their own goals, as well as, help teachers thrive is our shared goal!"

About ExQ®: ExQ® is a research-informed, patented curriculum to enhance the brain's Executive Function through personalized game-based training that focuses on teaching middle and high school students to learn HOW to learn. Learn more about, ExQ® Founder and CEO, Sucheta Kamath, and Executive Function training with ExQ® for School at [https://exqinfiniteknowhow.com.

