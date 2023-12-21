Sucheta Kamath, Founder and CEO of ExQ® for School, announces the addition of a new team member, Courtnee Young, Director of Partnership Accounts.

CEO, ExQ, Sucheta Kamath shares, "Courtnee comes to us with both classroom experience and organizational training. We are thrilled to welcome her as we implement ExQ's Executive Function classes across the state of Georgia and across the country." Post this

"My most recent experience in in the classroom has prepared me to understand teachers' needs and challenges," shares Courtnee Young, "I'm thrilled to be able to support our educators with our unique, comprehensive ExQ for School package that incorporates all the elements recommended for teaching the whole child to learn Executive Function, social emotional, and metacognitive skills. ExQ is a groundbreaking curriculum informed by research that incorporates games, videos, journaling, and other practice-based tools to engage students and keep them inspired to learn how to set and achieve their own learning goals. It's amazing to work with teachers and students as they learn a whole new vocabulary and approach to learning HOW to learn!"

About ExQ®: ExQ® is a research-informed, patented curriculum to enhance the brain's Executive Function through personalized game-based training that focuses on teaching middle and high school students to learn HOW to learn. Learn more about, ExQ® Founder and CEO, Sucheta Kamath, and Executive Function training with ExQ® for School at https://exqinfiniteknowhow.com.

