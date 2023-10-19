Sucheta Kamath, Founder, ExQ®, a research-based Executive Function curriculum, is invited speaker for the Georgia School Superintendents Association Bootstrap Conference

"Fortunately, there is strong evidence showing that explicitly teaching students Executive Function skills reduces the lifelong consequences of mental health illness and improves learning capacity." Sucheta Kamath, CEO & Founder, ExQ Post this

Dale Alexander , Author, The Talk – Financial Literacy

, Author, The Talk – Financial Literacy Will Schofield , Hall County Schools Superintendent, One District's Efforts to Promote Emotional and Mental Health

, Schools Superintendent, Efforts to Promote Emotional and Mental Health Sucheta Kamath , Executive Function Specialist, Speech-language Pathologist, TEDx Speaker, CEO & Founder, ExQ, Teaching Executive Function: Catalyst for Delivering the Power and Promise of 21st Century Learning

More than 183 superintendents, 400 cabinet level administrators and Associate members (representing RESA's, colleges and universities throughout Georgia) who are active members of GSSA will attend to learn from presentations that address the current research about how our Executive Function and social emotional regulation skills impact our ability to learn.

"Educational leaders are recognizing the need for a multi-faceted approach when addressing connections between adverse childhood experiences, academic achievement, mental health and long-term well-being. Research has shown that childhood stress and trauma may compromise the development of Executive Function and associated self-regulation skills. It is precisely the limitations in these specific skills that are associated with poor academic outcomes, dropping literacy and math competencies, low graduation rates, mental health problems, unemployment, behavioral issues, and even incarcerations," shared Sucheta Kamath, Founder and CEO, ExQ.

"Fortunately, there is strong evidence showing that explicitly teaching students Executive Function skills reduces the lifelong consequences of mental health illness and improves learning capacity. We can teach students these much needed skills such as focus and strategies for effectively controlling their behaviors, to improve outcomes and wellness. Strengthening our students' Executive Function skills is proactive and preventative. It should be viewed as a critical component of the continuum of lifelong learning, literacy, mental healthcare and wellness in our schools, homes, and communities."

About ExQ®: Rooted in more than 25 years of cognitive neuroscience and Executive Function training expertise, ExQ® is a cloud-based patented system designed to enhance the brain's Executive Function through personalized game-based training that focuses on teaching students to learn how to learn. Learn more about implementing Executive Function curriculum with ExQ® for School at https://exqinfiniteknowhow.com.

