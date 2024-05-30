SUCKERPUNCH ADDS SIX PROS TO LEADERSHIP TEAM: Premier Pickle Purveyor Welcomes Kim Coleman, Joe Justice, Jack Rubenstein, Cassius Young, Chuck Price and Chase Coleman

"We are thrilled to welcome our new team to the SuckerPunch family," said SuckerPunch CEO Alok Advani. "Their diverse backgrounds, strategic acumen, and passion for our brand will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success." Post this

Joe Justice joins SuckerPunch as Director of Endurance Sports, leveraging his extensive experience in the sports and fitness industry. Justice brings product development, corporate strategy, and market launch experience from his time at Porsche, Wahoo Fitness, and other brands to the SuckerPunch team. He will oversee the development and execution of strategies to position SuckerPunch as a trusted partner for athletes seeking hydration and performance-enhancing solutions.

Chase Coleman brings a wealth of expertise to his new position as Director of Marketing at SuckerPunch. With a passion for creative storytelling and brand development fostered through his experience at Starbucks, Nestle and Amazon, Coleman will lead the marketing team in crafting compelling campaigns that resonate with consumers and drive brand engagement. He is also a seasoned social media influencer known for creating highly engaging brand content. He will focus on driving SuckerPunch's market presence to inspire and captivate audiences with the SuckerPunch lifestyle.

Chuck Price brings to SuckerPunch 30+ years of sports marketing, event management and football administration experience. In addition to spending 11 years as an NFL agent, Chuck worked with UCLA football coach Jim Mora, and the LA Wildcats of the XFL as DFO.

Native Atlantan Cash Young is a former high school baseball state champion, who also played at Georgia College where he earned his marketing degree. Young joins SuckerPunch as a Sports Sales & Development Specialist. He will handle professional and collegiate team sales, as well as venue sales.

Emory University graduate Jack Rubenstein brings a wealth of energy and passion to SuckerPunch, where he will serve as a Sports Sales & Development Specialist focusing on venue, team and vending sales while assisting Joe Justice on the endurance sports business platform.

Alongside these talented new team members, SuckerPunch has welcomed former New York Yankee and Gold Glove award winner Chase Headley to its roster of investors.

"I'm fired up to join the SuckerPunch team! We have some great products, but I'm super excited where we are headed in the sports hydration market. Simple, clean, potent, and effective. No need to chug 16oz full of sugar to get what athletes need. Get on board!!" – Chase Headley, former New York Yankee & current SuckerPunch investor.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new team to the SuckerPunch family," said SuckerPunch CEO Alok Advani. "Their diverse backgrounds, strategic acumen, and passion for our brand will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success. With these valuable hires, SuckerPunch reaffirms its commitment to providing consumers with high-quality, revitalizing pickle products that deliver a refreshing and invigorating experience."

About SuckerPunch: SuckerPunch is the most versatile pickle on the market providing knockout flavor for every occasion. From jarred pickles to pickle pouches to pickle juice shooters (infused with electrolytes), SuckerPunch provides its consumers with the best tasting pickles perfect on-the-go snacking, the next backyard BBQ and everything in between. SuckerPunch's Pickle Juice Shooters help all active consumers reduce cramps and replenish necessary electrolytes (calcium, magnesium, potassium) in a clean, non-guilty fashion.

