Sud Scrub is Announced as a 2024 Shape Beauty Award Winner

Sud Scrub wins Most Sustainable Product for their antimicrobial Body Scrubber
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sud Scrub is proud to announce its Body Scrubber as a winner of the 2024 Shape Beauty Awards for the "Most Sustainable Product." The award win signifies a great milestone for the brand as it continues to work toward its mission of helping the everyday person shower in a cleaner, more sustainable way.
Sud Scrub was founded in 2020 by twins Raymond and Steven Truong when they discovered how much traditional loofahs contribute to plastic waste, shed microplastics in the shower, and need to be constantly replaced, in addition to holding loads of bacteria, mold, and mildew. Sud Scrub's body scrubbers are made from non-toxic, food-grade silicone that's infused with antimicrobial silver and zinc that resist 99.99% of odor-causing bacteria and 90%+ of fungi from growing on their surfaces while providing exfoliation that's safe for all skin types.
Unlike traditional loofahs, Sud Scrubs are 100% plastic-free, recyclable, and designed to last a whole year. Sud Scrub has also partnered with CleanHub to ensure every purchase of a scrubber helps fund the removal of plastic from the ocean. To this day, they have financed the collection of over 1 million pounds of plastic waste.
"My brother Ray and I are honored that Shape picked the Sud Scrub body scrubber as 2024's "Most Sustainable Product"! When we started this journey in 2020, we envisioned creating personal care products that help reduce plastic waste, not add to it. Through our partnership with CleanHub and the incredible support from our customers, we're taking the first steps toward making this vision a reality. We hope other brands will join us in our shared mission to prevent and cut down on plastic waste for a more sustainable future." - Steven Truong
The award-winning Body Scrubber can be purchased at Sudscrub.com for $29.99.
About Sud Scrub
Sud Scrub is the eco-conscious face and body scrubber brand that will have everyone saying goodbye to their plastic loofahs in no time. Founded in 2020 by twins Ray and Steven Truoung at the height of the pandemic when they discovered just how much bacteria and germs lived on traditional loofahs, Sud Scrub's TikTok viral and Amazon-praised antimicrobial scrubbers resist all the gunk commonly found on traditional plastic loofahs while providing exfoliation and cleansing suitable for all skin types. Unlike traditional loofahs, all scrubbers are plastic-free, 100% recyclable, and designed to last over a year.
