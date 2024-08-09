Sud Scrub is Announced as a 2024 Shape Beauty Award Winner

"We hope other brands will join us in our shared mission to prevent and cut down on plastic waste for a more sustainable future." - Steven Truong Post this

Unlike traditional loofahs, Sud Scrubs are 100% plastic-free, recyclable, and designed to last a whole year. Sud Scrub has also partnered with CleanHub to ensure every purchase of a scrubber helps fund the removal of plastic from the ocean. To this day, they have financed the collection of over 1 million pounds of plastic waste.

"My brother Ray and I are honored that Shape picked the Sud Scrub body scrubber as 2024's "Most Sustainable Product"! When we started this journey in 2020, we envisioned creating personal care products that help reduce plastic waste, not add to it. Through our partnership with CleanHub and the incredible support from our customers, we're taking the first steps toward making this vision a reality. We hope other brands will join us in our shared mission to prevent and cut down on plastic waste for a more sustainable future." - Steven Truong

The award-winning Body Scrubber can be purchased at Sudscrub.com for $29.99.

About Sud Scrub

Sud Scrub is the eco-conscious face and body scrubber brand that will have everyone saying goodbye to their plastic loofahs in no time. Founded in 2020 by twins Ray and Steven Truoung at the height of the pandemic when they discovered just how much bacteria and germs lived on traditional loofahs, Sud Scrub's TikTok viral and Amazon-praised antimicrobial scrubbers resist all the gunk commonly found on traditional plastic loofahs while providing exfoliation and cleansing suitable for all skin types. Unlike traditional loofahs, all scrubbers are plastic-free, 100% recyclable, and designed to last over a year.

