Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation Names Jayden Rodriguez Winner of the 2023 "People Saving People" Award

I have listened to the entire 911 call and am unbelievably blown away at how focused and calm he was able to remain during this terrifying situation. Post this

Amy and Jayden worked out at the same gym and had become friends. The remarkable rescue occurred at her home in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Amy had contacted Jayden, then 22, asking him to stay at her house for a while to make sure she was okay. She went to bed asking him to lock the door when he left.

Jayden sensed something was off and so he waited in the living room. Later he heard "a loud snoring noise" coming from Amy's bedroom. He rushed there and saw that her face was turning white, her eyes were rolling back, and her lips were turning purple. He immediately called 911, lifted her off the bed, and started CPR. He continued CPR for eight minutes until EMS arrived.

After EMS took over, Jayden went above and beyond by searching social media to find her relatives and advise them of the situation.

"I have listened to the entire 911 call and am unbelievably blown away at how focused and calm he was able to remain during this terrifying situation," said Amy.

In recognizing Jayden, Mary Newman, president of the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, said there were dozens of nominations for the award and it was challenging to select just one winner. "Everyone wins when people nearby act quickly and decisively to help victims of sudden cardiac arrest," she said. "Reviewers, however, decided that this case best exemplified the critical importance of immediate proactive bystander action when sudden cardiac arrest occurs."

Amy graciously accepted the award on Jayden's behalf, sharing her experience before a large conference audience. Jayden will receive a ZOLL AED contributed by CoroMed that he may donate to a location of his choice.

About Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Sudden Cardiac Arrest is a life-threatening emergency that occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating. It strikes people of all ages who may seem to be healthy, even children and teens. When SCA happens, the person collapses and doesn't respond or breathe normally. They may gasp or shake as if having a seizure. SCA leads to death in minutes if the person does not get help right away. Survival depends on people nearby calling 911, starting CPR, and using an automated external defibrillator, or AED (if available) as soon as possible.

About Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation

Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation is a national community benefit 501(c)(3) organization. Our vision is to eliminate preventable death and disability from sudden cardiac arrest and support people affected by SCA. Our mission is to raise awareness of SCA and promote initiatives that help save lives through education, research, and community. Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation is a proud sponsor of the Cardiac Arrest Survivor Alliance and proud co-sponsor of the Call-Push-Shock movement.

Media Contact

Christina Dolan, Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, 407-765-0654, [email protected], https://www.sca-aware.org

SOURCE Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation