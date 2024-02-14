Sudden cardiac arrest survivors and loved ones find information and support through Cardiac Arrest Survivor Alliance

"It's become abundantly clear that both survivors and co-survivors need emotional support, in-hospital and post-discharge," said Alex Presciutti, PhD, Harvard University, member of the CASA leadership team. Post this

To address this need, the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation (SCAF) established the Cardiac Arrest Survivor Alliance™, an online community for people affected by cardiac arrest, including survivors, loved ones, lay rescuers, and advocates.

"Our goal is to create a safe, welcoming space for anyone touched by cardiac arrest and support them in their post-survival journeys," said Mary Newman, MS, SCAF President. "Thanks to collaboration among our expert team members, we are able to provide information, resources, peer support, and access to experts to help community members recover, re-engage, and thrive."

The leadership team includes medical and psychology experts as well as those who have been personally affected by cardiac arrest. The community continues to grow and now has well over a thousand members from the U.S. and 24 other countries.

Community members are highly engaged and have offered comments such as:

"Until this app came along, I had no one to talk with that understood. Now I feel less alone."

"We appreciate the webinars and information that has been shared with us, which until now has been unknown to us."

"I've made some great friends and have been able to share with others who have experienced SCA."

"It's become abundantly clear that both survivors and co-survivors need emotional support, in-hospital and post-discharge," said Alex Presciutti, PhD, Harvard University, member of the CASA leadership. "Importantly, however, support needs can differ depending on time since the initial event, as well as between survivors and co-survivors. Programs like CASA can fill these needs through its vibrant community of survivors and co-survivors across both ends of the survivorship spectrum that are ready to provide peer-to-peer connection, as well as providing access to physicians and other healthcare professionals dedicated to improving survivorship."

For more information, visit: https://casahearts.org.

