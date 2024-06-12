Sue Harmsworth to Lead Conversation on the Future of Optimal Living, Longevity and Prevention at the 2024 Global Wellness Summit in Scotland

It's an honor and a thrill to have these three remarkable leaders with us on stage in St. Andrews Post this

About the Speakers:

Sue Harmsworth has been a visionary leader in the spa and wellness industry for more than 50 years, founded the global brand ESPA, and is responsible for the design of over 500 award-winning spas in 65 countries, creating groundbreaking products, treatments and wellbeing programs around the world. Today, Harmsworth is focused on working closely with doctors, innovators and wellbeing professionals across all spheres to drive a new conversation on integrated wellbeing, with the goal of making healthcare more connected for better outcomes.

Simone Gibertoni is CEO of Clinique La Prairie (CLP), the legendary Swiss medical-wellness and longevity brand with a 90-year history, whose program, which revolves around the four pillars of medical diagnostics, personalized nutrition, movement and holistic treatments, is grounded in its medical advisory board and renowned research institute. With its flagship property in Switzerland, the company has embarked on a major new era of growth, with plans for 40 new urban Longevity Hubs and 10 wellness resorts. Gibertoni has been instrumental in launching the resorts and longevity hubs globally, with openings as far afield as China, Thailand, Doha, Madrid and Saudi Arabia, to name just a few.

Isaac Jones, DC, is a preeminent expert in longevity and the global scaling of health and wellness brands. As founder of Health Experts Alliance, he is dedicated to pioneering the future of wellness and hospitality, integrating cutting-edge health science to enhance patient experiences and business outcomes. His work bridges the gap between advanced health science and practical wellness applications, fostering a new era of health and longevity.

"It's an honor and a thrill to have these three remarkable leaders with us on stage in St. Andrews," said Nancy Davis, GWS chief creative officer and executive director. "When Sue Harmsworth tells us to pay attention to what these individuals are doing, we listen. This conversation, bringing together a storied brand that constantly evolves and innovates with a health expert who is charting a very different future for wellness, promises to bring insights on the future of integrated health and wellness and longevity that delegates have not heard before."

About the Global Wellness Summit: The Global Wellness Summit is an organization that brings together leaders and visionaries to positively shape the future of the $5.6 trillion global wellness economy. In addition to an annual conference, held at a different location around the globe, GWS hosts regular in-person and virtual gatherings, including an annual Wellness Real Estate & Communities Symposium, and a series of Wellness Master Classes. GWS also produces the Global Wellness Conversations podcast and "The Doctor is INclusive" webinar series. The organization's annual Global Wellness Trends Report offers expert-based predictions on the future of wellness that are oft-quoted in the media. The 18th annual Summit will be held in St. Andrews, Scotland, November 4-7, 2024.

