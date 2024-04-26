Suffolk DBT Expands to Meet the Growing Need for Self-Harm, Suicidal Thoughts, and Depression Therapy.

Suffolk DBT is proud to announce the completion of their initial expansion to accommodate the growing need for DBT therapy treatment in Long Island, Manhattan, Suffolk, and Nassau Counties. This expansion is the first of many changes coming in 2024 as Suffolk DBT continues to serve their patients and communities.

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Suffolk DBT is proud to announce the completion of their initial expansion to accommodate the growing need for DBT therapy treatment in Long Island, Manhattan, Suffolk, and Nassau Counties. This expansion is the first of many changes coming in 2024 as Suffolk DBT continues to serve their patients and communities.