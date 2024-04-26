Suffolk DBT Expands to Meet the Growing Need for Self-Harm, Suicidal Thoughts, and Depression Therapy.

Suffolk DBT is proud to announce the completion of their initial expansion to accommodate the growing need for DBT therapy treatment in Long Island, Manhattan, Suffolk, and Nassau Counties. This expansion is the first of many changes coming in 2024 as Suffolk DBT continues to serve their patients and communities.
LONG ISLAND, N.Y., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Suffolk DBT is proud to announce the completion of their initial expansion to accommodate the growing need for DBT therapy treatment in Long Island, Manhattan, Suffolk, and Nassau Counties. This expansion is the first of many changes coming in 2024 as Suffolk DBT continues to serve their patients and communities.
"Now more than ever people are turning to DBT therapy treatments to help deal with the challenges they face on a daily basis." says Jeanette Lorandini, LCSW & Director. "People are feeling more pressure than they have in a very long time. There are multiple wars, economic uncertainty, an evolving and unstable job market, the lingering cultural effects COVID brought into our lives, and many more issues facing our society. The result has been more people than ever reaching out for help, and we needed to make sure we have the capacity to help them. We have been serving our community for over fifteen years and will do whatever is necessary to continue to help anyone who needs it."
"We have witnessed first-hand the increase in people seeking DBT therapy. We needed to be ready to handle the influx of people needing our help." said Jeanette Lorandini, LCSW & Director. "The number of people dealing with depression, anxiety, self-harm, anger management, borderline personality disorder, suicidal thinking/behavior, and other serious mental health issues has risen dramatically. By expanding our staff and locations we can keep up with these demands and provide help to anyone who needs it."
Suffolk DBT provides an extensive array of DBT therapy services at their three convenient locations in the Long Island and NYC area as well as online. Their award-winning team has received national recognition from Forbes Health, Today, Newsweek, Yahoo, and many other media outlets. Anyone interested in learning more can visit the company website at www.suffolkdbtjl.com or call them directly at (631) 828-2264.
Media Contact
Jeanette Lorandini, LCSW & Director, Suffolk DBT, 1 (631) 828-2264, [email protected], https://suffolkdbtjl.com
SOURCE Suffolk DBT
Share this article