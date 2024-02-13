Sugar Land Office of Economic Development Selects Violet PR as its Marketing Communications Agency

"We believe that Violet PR's expertise will play a crucial role in showcasing Sugar Land's strengths, attracting investment, and fostering growth within our community," said Alba Pennate-Johnson, assistant director of economic development and tourism for the Sugar Land Economic Development Office. Post this

"This partnership underscores our commitment to helping communities achieve their economic development objectives," said April Mason, president and founder of Violet PR. "From the transformation of the Imperial Sugar building, the city's namesake, to the innovative life sciences programs at the University of Houston's Sugar Land campus, this community has many exciting stories to tell."

Sugar Land's redevelopments include Imperial Sugar, a 181-year-old sugar manufacturing facility now being transformed into a $1 billion mixed-use center. Last fall, the University of Houston's local campus broke ground on a $65 million academic building which will include 75,000 square feet of wet/dry/computer labs, classrooms, and conference spaces for biomedical and chemical engineering degrees.

"As we work towards advancing our economic development goals and strengthening our national brand, we believe that Violet PR's expertise will play a crucial role in showcasing Sugar Land's strengths, attracting investment, and fostering growth within our community," said Alba Pennate-Johnson, assistant director of economic development and tourism for the Sugar Land Economic Development Office.

In addition to Sugar Land, Violet PR represents the states of Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina and Oklahoma, and the metros of Arlington, Va.; Buffalo, N.Y.; Kansas City, Mo.; the Lehigh Valley, Pa.; Newark, N.J.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; and Topeka, Kan.

About Violet PR

Whether rebranding a city, drawing attention to a revitalized neighborhood, or promoting a new sustainable development, Violet PR helps clients make a difference. Through a combination of news stories, social media and compelling content, the New Jersey-based boutique public relations firm helps clients attract more dollars and supporters.

Violet PR has won more than 50 accolades in the last three years, including "Best in Show" at the 2022 and 2023 Public Relations Society of America New Jersey Pyramid awards. The firm was named "Best Boutique Agency" by PR News and Bulldog Reporter in 2022, and in 2023, April Mason was named to NJBIZ's "Best 50 Women in Business" list. Follow Violet PR on Instagram and LinkedIn. For more information, visit http://www.violetpr.com.

About Sugar Land Office of Economic Development (SLOED)

The Sugar Land Office of Economic Development (SLOED) serves as Sugar Land, Texas' economic development organization. SLOED focuses on cultivating a thriving business community, driving economic growth and enhancing the quality of life within the region through industries including life sciences, advanced manufacturing, business and professional services and information technology. For more information, visit http://www.sugarlandecodev.com/.

