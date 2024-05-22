Sugar Land, Texas, Begins Approval Process for $146M 'Rapid Start' Power Plant to Enhance Grid Resilience

"We are committed to building a resilient and dependable power infrastructure here in Sugar Land. This initiative not only ensures a critical resource for our community but will make it easier to attract premier business partners, fostering long-term economic growth," said Mayor Joe Zimmerman. Post this

"We must take action now to prevent the kind of devastating impacts we've seen from various weather disasters, one example being Winter Storm Uri in 2021," said Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman. "We are committed to building a resilient and dependable power infrastructure here in Sugar Land. This initiative not only ensures a critical resource for our community, but it will also make it easier for us to attract premier business partners, fostering long-term economic growth."

Once completed, the plant will use natural gas to provide sustainable power to the Texas grid. In the event of a grid failure, weather-resistant engines will be able to restore power within five minutes. The plant will provide electricity without relying on external grids, even during a complete blackout.

"We plan to construct the plant with highly efficient engines that are capable of producing power independently, even during extremely low or high temperatures," said SLOEDT Assistant Director Alba Penate-Johnson. "These aspects align with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas goals (ERCOT), which operates Texas's electrical grid."

Currently, project leaders are selecting development partners who will enter into a long-term ground lease agreement once the deal is facilitated. Construction partners and land use permits are also being announced later this year. Upon completion, the power plant is expected to bring various economic benefits, including new jobs and increased revenues for the city.

About Sugar Land Economic Development and Tourism (SLOEDT)

The Sugar Land Office of Economic Development and Tourism (SLOEDT) serves as Sugar Land, Texas's, economic development organization. SLOEDT focuses on cultivating a thriving business community, driving economic growth and enhancing the quality of life within the region through industries including life sciences, advanced manufacturing, business and professional services and information technology. For more information, visit http://www.sugarlandecodev.com.

