Sugar Land, Texas, Lands $4 Million Expansion for New Frazer Headquarters

"Being just minutes outside of Houston, Sugar Land has always been on our radar. It's home to a growing business environment, a robust workforce, and reliable infrastructure. It's an ideal destination for us to grow and serve our customers," said Laura A. Griffin, CEO of Frazer. Post this

Frazer has provided vehicles suitable for licensing and use as mobile clinics, mobile stroke units and ambulances to fire and emergency medical services organizations nationwide for over 30 years. The company is leasing its new headquarters from CVH Capital Partners LLC, which was formerly occupied by Thermo Fisher Scientific. The two-story facility sits on a 10.65-acre fenced and landscaped site, minutes to several major roadways, including U.S. 59, and less than 30 minutes from Houston.

SLOEDT facilitated the company's expansion, working with Frazer's leadership and the City of Sugar Land on various incentive and financing options.

"We are committed to boosting our business community and empowering our workforce by fostering business relationships," said Elizabeth Huff, executive director of economic development and tourism for SLOEDT. "Frazer's expansion is proof of our success in this endeavor."

This news follows Accredo Packaging's fourth expansion in Sugar Land, representing a $10 million investment, and SouthWest Water Company's expansion, which created 100 new jobs. SLOEDT incentives and financing accelerated both deals.

Located 20 minutes southwest of downtown Houston, Sugar Land is home to 12.4 million square feet of industrial/flex space, and 9.1 million square feet of office real estate.

About Sugar Land Economic Development and Tourism (SLOEDT)

The Sugar Land Office of Economic Development and Tourism (SLOEDT) serves as Sugar Land, Texas's, economic development organization. SLOEDT focuses on cultivating a thriving business community, driving economic growth and enhancing the quality of life within the region through industries including life sciences, advanced manufacturing, business and professional services and information technology. For more information, visit http://www.sugarlandecodev.com/.

About Frazer

Frazer specializes in Emergency Medical Services (EMS) vehicles for licensing as Mobile Clinics, Mobile Stroke Units and Ambulances. Offerings include factory-direct EMS vehicles with the lowest overall cost, the best HVAC system and top-tier power options. Frazer is a growing company that values diversity among its employees and customers. Recognized as a Houston Chronicle Top Workplace, Frazer has been around since 1956 and is always finding new ways to be creative and improve. For more information, visit http://www.frazerbilt.com/.

Media Contact

Claudia Velasquez, Violet PR, 8627039202, [email protected]

SOURCE Sugar Land Economic Development