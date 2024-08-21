Sugarfield Spirits Introduces New Port Finished Single Barrel Rum

We are blessed with an abundance of sugarcane products from raw cane juice to raw cane sugar to blackstrap molasses in Louisiana. Using these natural ingredients to craft creative styles of rum is my passion. Post this

Sugarfield Spirits Port Finished Single Barrel Rum

Sugarfield Spirits Port Finished Single Barrel Rum is made from a blend of raw cane sugar and black strap molasses. All of the sugar and molasses come from Belle Rose, LA, just across the Mississippi River from the distillery. This is situated in the peaceful bayou country about 30 miles south of Baton Rouge and 60 miles west of New Orleans. The raw cane sugar and black strap molasses are combined with water and yeast and then fermented. The fermented product is distilled and then aged in a variety of barrels including new charred oak, used bourbon, barrels previously used to age Port wine, and other barrels. The finest barrels of aged rum are selected for this single barrel bottling.

This exquisite Port Finished Single Barrel Rum has captivating aromas of sugar on the nose. The palate has abundant dark cherries and plums, with a hint of vanilla, a touch of pepper, and nice spiciness from the French oak. The Sugarfield Spirits Port Finished Single Barrel Rum is surprisingly smooth despite being bottled at 55.5% ABV or 111 proof.

Now Available for Sale Online with Nationwide Shipping

Sugarfield Spirits is expanding the availability of its highly sought-after rums, liqueurs, and vodka with a new online ordering platform powered by Big Thirst, with fulfillment provided by a network of retailer partners to ship to consumers in 40 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. An easy to navigate order page lets visitors choose Sugarfield Spirits expressions of Louisiana's land and flavors with products made using real, local ingredients including cane sugar, and molasses sourced from Assumption Parish, with a deep respect and appreciation for the distilling process needed to create a high-quality product.

The next addition to the product lineup is the purple-hued Sugarfield Spirits Butterfly Pea Vodka, the official vodka of Louisiana State University Athletics. It is available at LSU Tiger Stadium and in Moscow mules on tap at all 16 bars in the stadium.

Availability

Sugarfield Spirits are available at fine retail and grocery stores in Louisiana, as well as at the distillery in Gonzales. They are also available for purchase online from the Sugarfield Spirits website with shipping to most states nationwide.

About Sugarfield Spirits

Sugarfield Spirits is more than a distillery, more than a winery and cidery, and more than a bottle. Sugarfield is an experience crafted from distilling the southern soul of Louisiana into a glass. From odes to backyard citrus season to Agricole-style rum, every Sugarfield spirit is an expression of Louisiana's land and flavors. We use real, local ingredients including cane, sugar, and molasses sourced from Assumption and Ascension Parish. We have deep respect and appreciation for the distilling process, and we give every batch of our spirits the attention and patience needed to create a high-quality product. Our mission is to give everyone a unique, illuminating experience when trying our products – an understanding, appreciation, and delight in the real ingredients and classic processes used to make them. More information here.

Media Contact

Matt McGinnis, Big Thirst, 1 5128098712, [email protected], https://bigthirst.com/

SOURCE Sugarfield Spirits