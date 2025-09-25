SuitePad Opens US Office and Signs 10 Hotels Ahead of Expansion

SuitePad opens its first U.S. office in Orlando, expanding in-room tablet solutions for hotels and strengthening support for North American partners.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SuitePad, a global leader in providing in-room tablet solutions for hotels, has opened its first office in the United States. The expansion marks a major step in the company's global growth strategy, strengthening its ability to serve the North American hospitality market.

SuitePad's U.S. expansion was already in motion before the official office opening, with 10 U.S.-based hotels joining the portfolio. These include the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages, Florida, Marenas Beach Resort in Florida, and Wagner Hospitality's two properties: Iris Hotel Boston and Iris Hotel Cape Cod.

Strengthening the US Presence

To ensure close collaboration with customers and partners, SuitePad Inc. CEO Moritz von Petersdorff-Campen is leading the expansion on-site from the SuitePad US Office in Orlando, Florida. The company is also building its US-based team, with dedicated customer support specialists set to begin providing hotels with responsive service and regionally tailored support.

"Opening our US office is a strategic step to meet the needs of hotels in the region more directly," said Moritz von Petersdorff-Campen, CEO of SuitePad Inc. "The fact that 10 hotels have partnered with us before our official launch shows both the strong demand in the market and the confidence in our risk-free, performance-based pricing, which aligns our success with that of our customers."

First US Hotel Customers

Among SuitePad's first US partners is Brownwood Hotel & Spa, a 151-room property in Florida.

"We were looking for a solution that could enhance guest communication and streamline service requests," said Gilles Cassiani, General Manager of the Brownwood Hotel & Spa. "SuitePad's approach, combined with its new US-based support, made it the right choice for us."

The Wagner Hospitality in Boston has also joined SuitePad as an early US customer.

"Our guests expect quick access to services that match our two properties' experience and lifestyle. With SuitePad, we can deliver that directly in the room, in real time," said Wagner Quintanilha, President at Wagner Hospitality Management.

Marenas Beach Resort in Florida is another early adopter.

"For us, exploring SuitePad made sense because of the clear benefits, it enhances the guest experience, streamlines communication, and provides a more sustainable and efficient alternative to traditional methods. We are always open to innovative solutions that help us connect better with our guests while also improving operations." said Cynthia Perez, Managing Director at Marenas Beach Resort.

Next Steps

With its US office now operational and the first 10 hotels signed during the pre-launch phase, SuitePad is set to begin onboarding these properties in the coming months. The company plans to continue expanding its North American presence throughout 2025, focusing on both independent hotels and larger groups, and welcomes partnership opportunities with organizations that can help shape the future of in-room digital solutions.

About SuitePad

SuitePad is the leading provider of in-room tablets in the hotel industry. The award-winning solution combines a guest directory, booking tool, phone, TV control, and more in one device. More than 1,000 customers worldwide—from renowned hotel chains to independent boutique hotels—use SuitePad to improve guest communication, generate higher sales revenue, and optimize processes. In January 2025, the Berlin-based company was awarded the HotelTechAward "Best Guest Room Tablet" for the sixth consecutive time.

Media Contact

Anna Hopp, SuitePad Inc., 49 15228573162, [email protected], https://www.suitepad.de/en/

Dilara Develi, SuitePad Inc., [email protected]

SOURCE SuitePad Inc.