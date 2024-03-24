Suites by NYLO Announces Expansion to Southampton, NY: A New Destination for Medical, Aesthetic, and Dental Professionals

Suites by NYLO, the premier provider of coworking office spaces tailored for medical, aesthetic, and dental providers, is proud to announce its latest expansion to Southampton, NY. This marks a significant milestone as the company extends its innovative business model beyond its established presence in Manhattan, where it currently operates three locations with a total of 56 suites.

About Suites by NYLO

Located in Midtown Manhattan, Suites by NYLO has carved a niche for itself by offering luxury office spaces designed to meet the unique needs of healthcare providers. With a commitment to providing a seamless experience, Suites by NYLO's facilities cater to a wide range of professionals, from solo practitioners to larger medical groups. The strategic location of its offices ensures easy accessibility for healthcare providers and their patients, enhancing the professional and prestigious environment of the practices housed within.

Suites by NYLO stands out not only for its fully furnished suites equipped with the latest technology but also for its dedicated support staff. This team ensures that healthcare professionals can focus on their practices without administrative concerns. Flexible leasing options further underscore the company's dedication to providing customized solutions that align with the individual goals and preferences of its clients.

A notable feature of Suites by NYLO is its signature rooftop spaces available at select locations. These spaces are designed for hosting networking events that foster connections among healthcare professionals, offering an unmatched ambiance with breathtaking city views.

Expanding Horizons to Southampton;

The new expansion to Southampton is designed to cater to the needs of clients who spend their summers in the Hamptons, ensuring they can continue to access medical services without compromise. "Suites by NYLO is thrilled to be opening in Southampton. We think that the business works well for clients who are in the Hamptons all summer and need to take care of all their medical needs"; says Alexander Loss, COO of Suites by NYLO.

This move not only broadens the geographical reach of Suites by NYLO but also reinforces its commitment to supporting the healthcare community by providing spaces that are not just offices but hubs for professional growth and collaboration.

Healthcare professionals interested in learning more about Suites by NYLO's new Southampton location or scheduling a tour of the facilities in Manhattan are encouraged to contact the company directly. Experience the convenience, comfort, and community that Suites by NYLO offers to medical professionals looking to thrive in their practices.

For further details, visit suitesbynylo.com or contact the press office at [email protected]

Alexander Loss, NYLO Aesthetics, 1 646-771-3569, [email protected], www.suitesbynylo.com

