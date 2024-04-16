Suku, in Collaboration with Alchemy & Privy, Launches SukuPay on Polygon PoS: the Solution to Global Transfers that Transforms Every Phone Number into a Wallet

SukuPay can revolutionize payment transfers globally with its free, fully non-custodial solution that is easy for anyone to use in sending payments or remittances anywhere in the world Post this

SukuPay is poised to overtake existing payments and remittances solutions with its global, fee-less, and non-custodial offering. While built on crypto technology, SukuPay facilitates the movement of money in a solution designed for everyday users, not just for crypto enthusiasts.

Yonathan Lapchik, CEO of Suku, shared, "SukuPay can revolutionize payment transfers globally with its free, fully non-custodial solution that is easy for anyone to use in sending payments or remittances anywhere in the world. SukuPay is designed to make financial transactions more accessible to all, without the complexities that traditional crypto solutions have."

This financial innovation was made possible with key contributions from Polygon Labs, Alchemy, Privy, and by leveraging USDC.

At the heart of SukuPay is USDC, the most established and secure stablecoin, ensuring reliability and trust in every transaction.

The entire infrastructure of the wallet is built on the Polygon PoS network, chosen specifically for its exceptional speed, low gas fees, and overall efficiency.

"We've been talking about 'global payments' for so long that it can be hard to wrap your head around how disconnected the world is with payment infrastructure. SukuPay has synergized all the best parts of crypto and payments and actually delivered a borderless solution. We are honored that they see Polygon PoS as a viable home for global payments at scale," said Aishwary Gupta, Head of Payments at Polygon Labs.

Alchemy's significant contribution lies in the account abstraction layer, where their innovative Light Account standard is integral to ERC4337-compliant smart wallets.

"One of web3's greatest strengths is its ability to move funds to anyone around the world. Historically, one of its weaknesses is the user experience — the friction to onboard a new user prevents them from entering web3," said Will Hennessy, product lead at Alchemy. "We built our full-stack account abstraction product suite intentionally for applications like Suku to build a seamless payments experience that makes invisible all the complicated parts of blockchain technology. We're thrilled to partner with Suku on this innovative product."

The SukuPay wallets are revolutionized by Privy's technology, enabling self-custodial signers to unlock them through a mobile-based, user-friendly interface.

Max Segall, COO of Privy, said, "Instant, frictionless money movement built atop stablecoin assets is one of the crypto use cases the Privy team has been most excited about since we started. The Suku experience - mobile-first, gasless, no wallets required - is among the smoothest we've seen. We couldn't be more proud to be supporting this incredible team."

To learn more about SukuPay visit https://www.sukupay.world

For media inquiries, please contact Nikki Brown at (310) 260-7901 or Nikki(at)MelrosePR(dot)com.

About Suku

On a mission to onboard the mainstream into Web3, Suku' s ecosystem provides and powers user-friendly tools that enable everyone to take advantage of the potential of Web3 without intricate onboarding processes or the need for technical knowledge.

About Alchemy

Alchemy is the leading developer platform for Web3. It empowers developers to turn the technology of blockchain into incredible experiences for end users. Alchemy takes care of the hard parts of building on blockchain by providing the best reliability, scalability, and accuracy for developers. Any developer can use Alchemy to transform their ideas into products reaching millions of people around the world.

About Privy

Privy is the easiest way for web3 developers to onboard all users, regardless of whether they already have wallets. They offer embedded wallets so you can seamlessly provision self-custodial wallets for users who sign in with email or social login, as well as powerful connectors for web3 natives who prefer to sign in with their existing wallets. It's one library to onboard all users, regardless of where they are on their web3 journey. Check out their API docs, demo, sample customer integrations (OpenSea, Zora, Courtyard, and Blackbird), and security deep dive to learn more!

SOURCE SUKU