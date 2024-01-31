Suku launches the first-ever crowdsourced NFT collection, minted on X, using AI, with support from Rarible and Polygon Labs

We're very excited to lend our Web3 infrastructure for simplifying the onboarding process into digital assets to this landmark NFT mint in collaboration with support from leading NFT marketplace Rarible and happening on scalability-focused protocol Polygon PoS. Post this

Yonathan Lapchik, CEO of Suku, shared, "We're very excited to lend our Web3 infrastructure for simplifying the onboarding process into digital assets to this landmark NFT mint in collaboration with support from leading NFT marketplace Rarible and happening on scalability-focused protocol Polygon PoS."

Alex Salnikov- Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder of Rarible commented, "The advancement of AI has transformed the art and creative world, and the work Suku is doing here is truly outstanding. Rarible is excited to support Suku's launch of the Gravitals NFT collection using their innovative onboarding technology."

Marc Boiron, CEO of Polygon Labs, said, "2024 will be all about abstracting away complexity from users, and this collection, minted entirely via X, showcases how it's done. We're delighted to support Suku in this milestone endeavor."

Web3 tech provider Suku provides the underlying infrastructure to enable mints directly to X. This capability was previously demonstrated in a collaboration with Polygon Labs on an open-edition mint celebrating Polygon's 2.0 launch in which 50,000 NFTs were minted in 48 hours. Suku's tech replaces the complicated Web3 onboarding process and hard-to-remember alphanumeric crypto addresses with a simple social login—no Web3 wallet needed. Suku also enables users to send and receive NFTs and digital currencies to each other, all within X.

See the official "Gravitals" collection here: rarible.com/gravitals.

About Suku

On a mission to onboard the mainstream into Web3, Suku's ecosystem provides and powers user-friendly tools that enable everyone to take advantage of the potential of Web3 without intricate onboarding processes or the need for technical knowledge.

About Rarible

Rarible is a leading blue-chip NFT company that provides several products designed to lead creators and their communities to success at every stage of their NFT journey. Launched in 2019 by Alexei Falin and Alex Salnikov, Rarible offers a multi-chain, aggregated marketplace for NFTs, a self-serve marketplace builder tool, and a white-glove service for custom marketplaces. Since its inception, Rarible has grown rapidly and become one of the most well-known and highly-ranked NFT companies in the market, backed by Venrock and CoinFund. For more information, please visit http://www.rarible.com and check out the latest updates on Twitter at @rarible and Instagram at @rarible.

