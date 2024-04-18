SukuPay Celebrates Launch with One World, One Dollar Game where the First Team to send $1 to Every Country in the World Wins up to $45K

We're excited to announce the kick-off of the One World, One Dollar game to showcase how easy it is to send money around the world with SukuPay. Post this

SukuPay includes key contributions from Alchemy and Privy and runs on Polygon's proof-of-stake network, introducing the easiest way to send money globally that also keeps users in full control of their assets.

All game actions will be logged through SukuPay. The registration phase is open until April 30th 11.00 AM EST. To participate in the contest visit: https://www.oneworldonedollar.com

About Suku

On a mission to onboard the mainstream into Web3, Suku' s ecosystem provides and powers user-friendly tools that enable everyone to take advantage of the potential of Web3 without intricate onboarding processes or the need for technical knowledge.

