SukuPay Celebrates Launch with One World, One Dollar Game where the First Team to send $1 to Every Country in the World Wins up to $45K

To demonstrate its capability that enables anyone to send money to friends and family in other countries with no fees, Suku kicks off its global game.
MIAMI, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Web3 technology provider Suku recently launched SukuPay, which enables anyone to send money to anyone worldwide using phone numbers—no fees or complicated onboarding. To celebrate the launch of this capability, Suku kicks off the One World, One Dollar campaign in which teams will compete to send $1 through +150 countries in the world with up to $45K awarded to winners.
Yonathan Lapchik, CEO of Suku, shared, "We're excited to announce the kick-off of the One World, One Dollar game to showcase how easy it is to send money around the world with SukuPay. This newly launched capability enables anyone to send money to a friend or family member in any non-sanctioned country with no fees, all while maintaining full control over their funds. We believe this solution is poised to replace many existing remittances systems that are heavy on fees and compete with Venmo and other payment platforms that rely on banks and other third parties."
SukuPay includes key contributions from Alchemy and Privy and runs on Polygon's proof-of-stake network, introducing the easiest way to send money globally that also keeps users in full control of their assets.
All game actions will be logged through SukuPay. The registration phase is open until April 30th 11.00 AM EST. To participate in the contest visit: https://www.oneworldonedollar.com
For media inquiries, please contact Nikki Brown at (310) 260-7901 or Nikki(at)MelrosePR(dot)com.
About Suku
On a mission to onboard the mainstream into Web3, Suku' s ecosystem provides and powers user-friendly tools that enable everyone to take advantage of the potential of Web3 without intricate onboarding processes or the need for technical knowledge.
Media Contact
Nikki Brown, Melrose PR, 3102607901, [email protected], https://www.melrosepr.com/
SOURCE SUKU
Share this article