SukuPay collaborates with Telefónica to bring TU Latch security to global remittances.

SukuPay has collaborated with Telefónica to integrate TU Latch, a digital identity protection solution. This collaboration adds a layer of security to SukuPay users through two-factor authentication (2FA), giving them greater control over their accounts and transactions.

MIAMI, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TU Latch allows users to lock and unlock their accounts, ensuring only authorized actions can occur. By pairing the TU Latch app with SukuPay, users can manage account security and authorize sensitive actions directly through the TU Latch app.

How does it work?

Users download the Latch app, create an account, and retrieve their pairing code.

They link their account by entering the pairing code in the settings section of the SukuPay app.

Once linked, TU Latch allows users to create security latches to protect their accounts. Transfers and changes can only be made by temporarily unlocking the account through the Latch app.

The app also supports two-factor authentication (2FA) using TOTP and HOTP algorithms, adding an extra layer of security. Data recovery is possible through cloud-based security features if the phone is lost or stolen.

Why is Latch different from other authentication apps?

Latch distinguishes itself from other authentication apps by allowing users to create 'security latches' that open and close. This allows you to quickly and effectively manage access and protect functionality, eliminating the need to remember multiple complicated passwords. This significantly improves conventional MFA systems, where users have to type in complex OTPs. TU Latch also provides real-time notifications of unauthorized access attempts, enabling users to respond promptly to potential security threats.

"With SukuPay, security isn't just about implementing 2FA — it's a fundamental promise to our users," said Suku's CTO, Lucas Henning. "We didn't just want a standard 2FA authentication solution; we wanted a tool that would empower our users to take proactive control of their accounts. By integrating TU Latch, we're providing a level of security that goes beyond traditional 2FA. Features like 'security latches' give users the power to lock and unlock their accounts in real-time, adding an unparalleled layer of protection without compromising the speed and affordability they expect from us."

This collaboration highlights SukuPay's commitment to providing secure and user-centric remittance services. By integrating Telefónica's TU Latch, SukuPay is enhancing the trust and reliability users need for their remittances.

About SukuPay

SukuPay simplifies global payments with blockchain technology, turning phone numbers into wallets for fast, affordable remittances for everyone. Built on Polygon PoS, SukuPay is designed for underserved communities and anyone seeking reliable cross-border payment solutions.

