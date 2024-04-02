Sullenberger Aviation Museum Announces June 1 Opening Date

"Our reimagined galleries and immersive storytelling encompass much more than a new facility, as we now have the privilege to serve as a convener of opportunity." Post this

In addition, memberships for the Museum's Frequent Flyer Program are now available. Annual membership costs range from $75 for an Individual membership to $200 for a Family Plus package, which includes free admission for two adults, a caregiver, and up to six children. Perks of membership include free admission for 12 months, free parking, early registration for camps and workshops, and discounts on select events, programs, and merchandise.

The Museum will also offer a Welcome program designed for individuals receiving SNAP/EBT benefits. After opening day, tickets will be available for advance or onsite purchase for $3 per person. A valid SNAP/EBT card will be required for entry. A reduced-price membership is also available through the website for $30 for a Family Plus Welcome membership good for 12 months. Welcome Members will be asked to show a valid SNAP/EBT card the first time they use their membership.

"Charter Members," those who purchase any level of membership before April 30, 2024, will receive six additional months of membership and an invitation to a sneak peek event at the Museum before the doors open to the public.

When it opens, Sullenberger Aviation Museum will be one of the world's leading institutions honoring and exploring the wonder of flight. But it's more than just a collection of historic aircraft. Through its expanded mission, the Museum will serve as a vehicle of opportunity to inspire, educate, and elevate the next generation of innovators. Equitable access to career exploration in fields related to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) are critical to driving innovation and economic growth in the Charlotte region. A primary focus of the Museum will be providing transformative experiences and opportunities to communities who have traditionally been underrepresented in the aviation industry, especially women and people of color.

"After years of hard work and dedication from our incredible staff and Board of Directors, as well as an unwavering belief in our mission from generous corporate donors, individual donors, and elected officials, we could not be more excited to open the doors to Sullenberger Aviation Museum," said Museum Board Chair Tim Miller. "This project would not have been possible without the support of our volunteers, especially our Board Chair Emeritus Marc Oken, who cast a new vision, assembled an amazing team, and led the Museum's $34 million fundraising effort."

Museum President Stephen Saucier added, "Our reimagined galleries and immersive storytelling encompass much more than a new facility, as we now have the privilege to serve as a convener of opportunity, advancing equity and access to careers in aviation throughout the Carolinas and beyond. We look forward to welcoming curious lifelong learners of all ages through our doors in just a few short months."

Sullenberger Aviation Museum is especially committed to accessibility and will offer wheelchair-accessible exhibits and sensory-friendly backpacks so that everyone can explore the wonder of flight. The Museum will also foster access through its Flight Forward program, a consortium of North Carolina aviation industry and educational professionals, several colleges and universities, trade schools, and workforce development groups. This workforce collaborative will work together to create strategic opportunities for student training, networking, and recruitment across STEM-based fields.

From an exhibition standpoint, the Museum will feature three thematic areas:

-- Innovation Nation will explore the risks, failures, and triumphs that have advanced aviation. This area features replicas of the Wright Brothers' Flyer and Glider planes, a Vietnam-era F-4S Phantom II, one of only two manufactured Skystreak planes used to test breaking the sound barrier, and a P-80 (TV-1 Shooting Star), one of the first jet fighters used during combat, to name a few.

Innovation Nation will also house the A320 from US Airways Flight 1549, better known as the "Miracle on the Hudson," and a corresponding exhibit. Flight 1549 has been part of the Museum's collection since 2011, but when the Museum reopens it will include new artifacts and mementos, including letters from passengers to Capt. Sullenberger.

-- In the Aviation Society exhibition, guests will be introduced to the diverse group of people who contribute to the aviation industry locally and globally. In addition to these personal narratives, the area features an F-14 that is rumored to have made an appearance on the tarmac in "Top Gun," an ERCO Ercoupe, an American Champion Citabria, and more iconic aircraft.

-- The Museum will open its final thematic area, called Aviation City, later this fall. Aviation City will live in the Museum's historic WPA/Douglas hangar and will survey the economic and cultural development of Charlotte and the Carolinas' past, present and future. This area features an F-84 Thunderjet, a Stearman biplane, and a Lockheed T-33, among others.

Each thematic area will feature hands-on, interactive activities like flight simulators, wind tunnels, photobooths, and games appropriate for guests of all ages. The Museum also features a makerspace where visitors can explore, design, and problem-solve via hands-on learning experiences and tools, including a paper airplane launcher and target, 3D printers, cardboard engineering, and snap circuits.

For more information and to sign up for museum updates, visit www.sullenbergeraviation.org.

About Sullenberger Aviation Museum

Sullenberger Aviation Museum, renamed in honor of Capt. C.B. "Sully" Sullenberger, aims to Inspire, Educate and Elevate by re-imagining the greater Charlotte region as a hub for aviation and STEM innovation. SAM strives to create more diversity and economic mobility by inspiring and empowering the next generation to pursue careers in STEM, aerospace, and aviation. SAM, in partnership with Charlotte Douglas International Airport, has designed and developed a new facility projected to attract more than 120,000 visitors in the first year and add an estimated $5.2 million in economic impact to the Charlotte region.

A Smithsonian affiliate, the Museum receives support from the Infusion Fund, a partnership between the City of Charlotte, Foundation For The Carolinas and generous donors to support the arts and cultural sector. For more information, visit www.sullenbergeraviation.org.

