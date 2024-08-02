Sumeet Vyas Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with FNP in Relatable New Video

The video showcases the unique dynamic of sibling relationships, where rivalry and affection coexist.

GURGAON, India, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raksha Bandhan is the festival where childhood pranks meet grown-up promises, eye-rolls turn into bear hugs, and "I hate you" secretly means "I'd fight a dragon for you." FNP (Ferns N Petals), India's premier gifting platform, captures this ultimate sibling showdown in its latest video collaboration featuring actor Sumeet Vyas.

In a relatable narrative, Sumeet recounts his playful sibling dynamic in his own unique style. His sister always manages to find unique ways to make him feel "small" with her thoughtful Rakhi gifts. Struggling to find equally special return gifts, Sumeet is directed to FNP.com as the perfect solution. The video showcases his genuine amazement at the variety of Rakhis and gifts available on the platform, urging brothers to go beyond the conventional "shagun ka lifafa" and put more effort into their Rakhi gifting.

With its lighthearted tone, the video effectively positions FNP.com as the ideal platform for thoughtful and convenient Rakhi shopping. It highlights how love is intertwined with friendly banter among siblings.

With Rakhi round the corner, Sumeet has some advice for all brothers and sisters: "Go beyond the usual and make your Raksha Bandhna truly special with thoughtful Rakhi gifts by FNP."

Commenting on the collaboration, Avi Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer at FNP, shared,

"Our collaboration with Sumeet Vyas beautifully mirrors his own experience with the brand, bringing authenticity and relatability to the narrative. Through his unique portrayal, we capture how modern siblings express their deep connection through a delightful mix of banter and genuine care, reimagining Rakhi for today's generation while honoring its timeless spirit."

FNP, a leader in the gifting industry, offers an extensive collection of Rakhis and gifts catering to diverse tastes and budgets. Alongside Rakhis, the collection includes chocolates, sweets, dry fruits, and curated gift hampers. For brothers, FNP offers an exclusive range of rakhi return gifts for sister to express their love and appreciation for their sisters.

FNP's 2024 Rakhi collection, the largest online, is now live on the FNP website and app. The company ensures timely delivery, even for last-minute shoppers, enhancing the festivities for millions of Indians globally.

