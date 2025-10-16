SumGrowth, Inc. Launches Two Advanced Momentum ETFs that Employ Tactical Risk Mitigation During Bear Markets

"These are no ordinary ETFs. While most Indexes focus on a slice of the market, such as sectors, factors, or themes, these Indexes are complete, self-contained tactical portfolio management systems that evaluate dozens of ETFs each month..." said Scott Juds, CEO of SumGrowth, Inc. Post this

EZMO: – the AlphaDroid Broad Markets Momentum ETF

Both ETFs seek to track AlphaDroid Indexes designed to hold momentum-leading ETFs in bull markets and automatically rotate to holding defensive leaders when bear markets are indicated. Advanced signal processing methods designed to reduce market noise are intended to improve selection of momentum leaders. AI Feedback Loops and Fuzzy Logic aim to improve adaptive performance in changing markets.

"These are no ordinary ETFs. While most Indexes focus on a slice of the market, such as sectors, factors, or themes, these Indexes are complete, self-contained tactical portfolio management systems that evaluate dozens of ETFs each month. Notably, when embedded in a tax-efficient ETF wrapper, its exchange-in-kind properties can benefit long-term investors in taxable accounts by (1) deferring otherwise taxable trading events and (2) qualifying for long-term capital gains treatment," said Scott Juds, CEO of SumGrowth, Inc. "They are designed to deliver the beneficial features we believe investors want most:"

Features we believe investors want most:

A momentum leader portfolio in bull markets. A defensive leader portfolio in bear markets. Tax deferral benefits and long-term capital gains rates. Automated trading: Enable focus on other important matters.

ABOUT THE INDEXES

EZRO tracks the AlphaDroid EZ-RO Defensive Sector Rotation Index, which evaluates ETFs across eight categories including sectors, subsectors, global and thematic allocations. EZMO tracks the AlphaDroid EZ-MO Broad Markets Momentum Index, which evaluates three broad market categories and is intended for use as a potential core allocation.

Both indexes use proprietary technology incorporating matched filter theory and adaptive signal processing to reduce market noise in changing markets to better identify trends. "We believe momentum detection is the key to profitable fund selection for both bull and bear markets. The challenge is to see past market noise to select momentum leaders. Reducing market noise is in our professional DNA and is the key to better trend identification," said Juds.

Both ETFs use the company's proprietary Bull/Bear Indicator, "StormGuardTM", that seeks to assesses the risk of U.S. equity markets using four key metrics: price-trend, market momentum, value sentiment, and market volatility. When a "Bear" market is indicated, the ETFs rotate to a set of defensive ETFs.

TAXABLE ACCOUNTS

Implementing an actively traded AlphaDroid Index within an ETF structure allows an investor to benefit from the ETF's exchange-in-kind process. "Financial Advisors may particularly want to consider using EZRO and EZMO in NQ taxable client accounts when clients seek actively traded strategies" said Juds. "When tactical short-term trades are made within an ETF wrapper, their trades are executed in-kind and do not create taxable events. Thus taxes, are deferred until the ETF is sold, at which time long-term-capital gains will be assessed. Tax outcomes will depend on individual circumstances, Investors should consult a qualified tax advisor regarding their specific situation.

ETF LAUNCH DATE

The AlphaDroid Defensive Sector Rotation ETF (EZRO) and the AlphaDroid Broad Market Momentum ETF (EZMO) are scheduled to begin trading on Nasdaq, starting October 16, 2025.

About SumGrowth, Inc.

SumGrowth, Inc. is a Seattle-based FinTech company founded in 2009 to apply mathematics from the field of electronic signal processing to investment algorithms. Its algorithmic technology is the result of three decades of research and development that has been tested and improved through multiple bull and bear markets. For more information, please visit https://sgindexes.com/.

About Teucrium Investment Advisers

Teucrium is a provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that focuses on offering investment products primarily in the agriculture and commodities sectors. The company also provides White-Label ETF services, allowing partners to create customized ETF products. For more information, visit http://www.Teucrium.com

