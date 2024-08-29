Sumitomo Drive Technologies Announces Inaugural Apprenticeship Program in Partnership with Tidewater Community College

Sumitomo Drive Technologies has launched a two-year CNC Apprenticeship Program in partnership with Tidewater Community College, providing participants with hands-on training, classroom instruction, and a pathway to advanced manufacturing careers. This integrated approach offers apprentices a comprehensive education, equipping them with a robust skill set to succeed in dynamic manufacturing environments.
CHESAPEAKE, Va., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sumitomo Drive Technologies, a leading power transmission and control product manufacturer, is pleased to announce the launch of its new CNC Apprenticeship Program in partnership with Tidewater Community College (TCC). This initiative is designed to enhance workforce development and provide participants with valuable skills in the manufacturing sector.
This two-year program provides apprentices with classroom instruction and hands-on CNC training at Sumitomo Drive Technologies' manufacturing facility. Apprentices will also attend classes at TCC, where they will receive the required Related Technical Instruction (RTI), ensuring they have a solid theoretical foundation. This integrated approach allows for the immediate application of knowledge in real-world scenarios, creating a comprehensive understanding of advanced manufacturing principles.
Apprentices will gain expertise in various critical areas, including safety, interpretation of technical information, quality Assurance, benchwork and layout, milling, turning, and grinding, equipping them with a robust and versatile skill set. They will also benefit from leadership and continuous improvement classes, which will develop their professional acumen and prepare them for success in dynamic manufacturing environments.
"We are thrilled to partner with TCC on this important initiative," said Tony Barlett, Vice President of Operations. "This program reflects our commitment to investing in the future of our workforce and providing individuals with the skills they need to succeed in advanced manufacturing careers."
"Tidewater Community College is proud to provide access to members of our community looking to gain knowledge and skills in manufacturing. This partnership is a reflection of the industry's drive to encourage stability and growth in the Hampton Roads workforce. TCC is proud to be the education partner in this effort," said Dr. Marcia Conston, TCC President.
Sumitomo Drive Technologies is committed to expanding this program in the future, further solidifying its dedication to workforce development in the region. The program officially launches on August 26th. Sumitomo Drive Technologies covers tuition, and apprentices are paid throughout the program, emphasizing their commitment to nurturing talent and fostering growth in manufacturing.
For questions about Sumitomo Drive Technologies, contact Brittany McCall at [email protected].
For questions about the Tidewater Community College, contact Naima Ford at [email protected].
About Sumitomo Drive Technologies
Sumitomo Drive Technologies has been trusted for over 130 years to provide quality products and innovative solutions to help their customers solve complex challenges. This rich history has made them a leading manufacturer of gearboxes, speed reducers, inverters, and control products in a wide variety of applications for leading brands around the globe. With facilities all over the Western Hemisphere, they are able to offer comprehensive repairs, refurbishments, and product support worldwide. To learn more, visit sumitomodrive.com.
About Tidewater Community College
Founded in 1968, Tidewater Community College (www.tcc.edu) helps students of all ages and backgrounds achieve their educational and career goals. TCC is the largest provider of higher education and workforce solutions in southeastern Virginia, serving both students and local employers with in-demand academic and career programs. It is one of 23 schools that make up Virginia's Community Colleges.
