Sumitomo Drive Technologies Celebrates Upcoming Grand Opening of Expanded Facility in Glendale Heights, Enhancing Production and Efficiency

The expanded Glendale Heights location now features 28-foot clear ceilings, providing ample space and flexibility to accommodate the company's evolving manufacturing and warehousing needs. The larger facility will allow Sumitomo Drive Technologies to increase inventory space and offer a broader product line from its Midwest location, further improving lead times and operational efficiencies.

"Expanding our production capabilities is a key part of our strategy to invest in U.S. manufacturing and better serve our customers," said Jim Solomon, President of Sumitomo Drive Technologies. "Our decision to expand our operations in Glendale Heights is a testament to the area's business-friendly environment and strong workforce."

Other key improvements implemented by PREMIER Design + Build Group include expanded on-site parking, updated landscaping, a fully modular crane to seamlessly integrate assembly and distribution operations, new loading docks, and drive-in doors for enhanced logistics. These strategic enhancements demonstrate continued investment in state-of-the-art infrastructure to better serve its customers by assisting the company with more efficient operations, increasing production capacity and output, and positioning the company for continued future growth.

"The completion of this new facility is a testament to the vision, planning, and hard work of everyone involved. This successful expansion not only represents a significant step forward for Sumitomo's future but also reflects our dedication to creating spaces that exceed our client's operational needs," said Michael Pacini, President of PREMIER Design + Build Group. "We are proud to have partnered with Sumitomo on this project, which enhances their ability to serve their customers and supports their long-term growth in the region."

The grand opening event will be held at the expanded facility, located at 175 W. Lake Drive within the Glendale Lakes Business Park. The event will feature facility tours and remarks from Sumitomo Drive Technologies executives, local officials, and representatives from PREMIER Design + Build Group.

About Sumitomo Drive Technologies

Sumitomo Drive Technologies is a brand of Sumitomo Machinery Corporation of America, one of the most respected names in the power transmission industry. As an industrial manufacturer of premium quality gearboxes, motors, and controls, we operate two prominent facilities – our Headquarters in Chesapeake, VA, and the Large Industrial Gear Unit Manufacturing and Assembly Facility in Verona. Our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and comprehensive solutions makes us an industry leader in power transmission.

About PREMIER Design + Build Group

PREMIER Design + Build Group is a leading national design-build construction firm with regional offices strategically located in Illinois, California, and New Jersey. With a strong track record spanning 20 years, PREMIER specializes in providing comprehensive solutions for industrial, commercial, healthcare, residential, retail, and mixed-use construction projects. An employee-owned company, PREMIER has an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service that has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner in the industry.

