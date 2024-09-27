Sumitomo Drive Technologies Wins 2024 National Metalworking Reshoring Award

Winning the National Metalworking Reshoring Award is a tremendous honor and validation of our team's dedication to our reshoring and Nearshoring strategies. This award reflects our commitment to customer satisfaction and building a strong, resilient supply chain. Post this

"Sumitomo Drive Technologies won the 2024 award because they brought work from offshore to both the United States and Mexico, invested a total of $22 million in their projects between 2010 and 2024, including purchases of machine tools from leading IMTS exhibitor companies, and thereby increased their annual revenue by $100 million over this time period," noted Moser. "The Reshoring Award has helped accelerate reshoring from 11,000 manufacturing jobs per year in 2010 to 287,000 per year in 2023."

Joe Gopi, Director of Manufacturing for Sumitomo Drive Technologies, received the award on behalf of the company.

"Winning the National Metalworking Reshoring Award is a tremendous honor and validation of our team's dedication to our reshoring and Nearshoring strategies. This award reflects our commitment to customer satisfaction and building a strong, resilient supply chain. We are grateful for the support from our supplier-partners and the investment of our parent company, Sumitomo Heavy Industries."

The National Metalworking Reshoring Award is made possible by the Reshoring Initiative, the Precision Metalforming Association (PMA), the Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT), the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA), and the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA).

About Sumitomo Drive Technologies

Sumitomo Drive Technologies is a brand of Sumitomo Machinery Corporation of America, one of the most respected names in the power transmission industry. As an industrial manufacturer of premium quality gearboxes, motors, and controls, we operate two prominent facilities – our Headquarters in Chesapeake, VA, and the Large Industrial Gear Unit Manufacturing and Assembly Facility in Verona. Our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and comprehensive solutions makes us an industry leader in power transmission. For more information, please visit sumitomodrive.com.

About the Reshoring Initiative

A 55-year manufacturing industry veteran and retired President of GF Machining Solutions, Harry Moser founded the Reshoring Initiative to move lost jobs back to the U.S. He was named to the Industry Week and Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) Halls of Fame for his efforts with the Reshoring Initiative. Additional information on the Reshoring Initiative and its many sponsoring associations and companies is available at www.reshorenow.org.

Media Contact

Brion Humphrey, Sumitomo Drive Technologies, 1 7573181533, [email protected], sumitomodrive.com

SOURCE Sumitomo Drive Technologies