Sumitomo Machinery Corporation of America Marks 60 Years of Excellence in Power Transmission

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sumitomo Machinery Corporation of America (SMA), a Sumitomo Drive Technologies company, celebrates 60 years of excellence in power transmission, marking six decades of innovation and commitment to quality.

Established in 1966, SMA has built a strong reputation in the manufacturing sector by delivering high-performance products engineered to meet the evolving needs of customers across diverse industries. The company continues to enhance its portfolio to ensure reliability, efficiency and long-term value.