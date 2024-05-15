Summer 2024 Heralds New Offerings Along Southern Delaware's Culinary Coast™

Local Businesses Evolve and Expand to Meet Growing Demand along the Culinary Coast™

GEORGETOWN, Del. , May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Southern Delaware Tourism's 2023 Annual Report, visitors pointed to dining out as their number one activity in the region for the first time, surpassing beach going which came in a close second. Coined the Culinary Coast™ for its proliferation of high-quality restaurants, bars, breweries, agriculture and aquaculture, area residents are preparing for the influx of summer tourism. Businesses along the coast and inland, from Lewes to Fenwick Island, are preparing to meet consumer demand with exciting new concepts, fresh offerings, and expansions.

"Our beautiful beaches will always be a top draw for tourists, but it's exciting that visitors are also responding to the excellent culinary offerings throughout Southern Delaware," says Scott Thomas, Executive Director, Southern Delaware Tourism. "It's a testament to the creativity and hard work of our many chefs, brewers, winemakers, artisans and farmers, who deliver excellence throughout the year."

Over the years, Southern Delaware has been widely recognized as home to Dogfish Head, the award-winning Milton-based brewery whose operations have expanded to include Dogfish Inn, two restaurants, and a distillery. Looking beyond Dogfish Head, the region has a diverse brewing culture, from the family-friendly Crooked Hammock, with locations in Lewes and Middletown, to the highly decorated Revelation Craft Brewing. In September 2023 Revelation opened a second location in Georgetown. The new location is preparing for its first summer season, and partnering with DaNizza Wood Fired to offer a full menu of salads, sandwiches and bowls.

More than just a destination for craft beer, Southern Delaware's wineries are making their mark. Twin Branch winery is expanding with new outdoor and events spaces, with a Grand reopening planned for late May, 2024. The outdoor deck will be extended an additional 3,000 square feet, creating a fantastic new venue for events. In addition, the winery is growing the vineyard by 3,000 more vines in the next year, and continues to clear land for additional planting.

Meanwhile, chefs and restaurants are continuing to flourish throughout the Culinary Coast™.

The Starboard Restaurant, one of the most recognized destinations in Dewey Beach which has been in operation for more than 60 years, expanded in 2023 to open Starboard Claw, showcasing local seafood and laid back luxury in a contemporary coastal setting. The popular Surf Bagel added a fourth location to its roster, bringing bagels, breakfast burritos and bowls to Long Neck, while Nectar Café expanded from Lewes to a second location in Millsboro, serving their signature juices, healthy fare and all-day breakfast.

About Southern Delaware Tourism

Southern Delaware Tourism supports and encourages the identification, development and promotion of sustainable, year-round tourism in Southern Delaware that contributes to economic growth and improves the quality of life. For more information, call Southern Delaware Tourism at 302-856-1818 or visit their website, www.VisitSouthernDelaware.com.

