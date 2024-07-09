Summer becomes a thrilling adventure for a teenage boy after planting an unusual rock in his backyard that grows into a towering mountain

Debuting author Doug Houser invites readers to follow Colter in 'Colter's Mountain: A Tale of High Adventure'

TOMS RIVER, N.J., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doug Houser transforms genre in an exciting blend of adventure, spirituality and coming of age with his debut book titled "Colter's Mountain: A Tale of High Adventure" (published by WestBow Press).

The story centers on 13-year-old Colter whose summer vacation takes a sudden twist after he finds an ad in the back of a comic book. The ad promises to send a special rock — free of charge — that he can plant in his backyard. Colter thinks it sounds like a scam but curiosity makes him place an order anyway. When planted in his backyard, it grows in to a spectacular mountain range, which almost no one else can see, with rushing streams and deep mossy pools, towering evergreen forests, and soaring granite peaks. Following the advice of a wise mountain man, he seeks the help of a local mountaineering lodge and their skilled climbers, including a girl his age named Chrysanthemum. Together, they face the dangers of wild animals, lightning storms and blizzards, crevasse-ridden glaciers, and the plots of a mysterious villain known as the Alpinist, to scale the highest summits.

"Colter's Mountain" is a thrilling adventure story that uses mountaineering, rock climbing, and wilderness exploration in general, as a metaphor for life. It engages readers as they join the characters on their adventures, discovering unexpected new worlds, and developing the skills and character strengths necessary to attain them. It also encourages them to believe in the possibility that such experiences can be theirs as well as they face life's opportunities and challenges.

"I wish that an awe for the beauty and power of nature could seep deep into the reader's soul, and nourish many aesthetic moments," the author states. "Ultimately, I would hope that from this well would spring the belief that the Creator of the Universe, also known as Nature's God, could at any moment speak into any dark world a single word and transform it. This He has done, and this He will do again. This Creator can plant something inside of us that becomes a thrilling and beautiful world which no outside force can destroy. He promises this. I am reminded that in the Bible, He also promises to make a new Heaven and a new Earth!"

About the Author

Raised in the Pacific Northwest, Doug Houser acquired an early appreciation for God's creation, camping in America's spectacular nation parks every summer with his family. As he grew, he began skiing, backpacking, trail running, and kayaking. During the Vietnam War, he served as a medic and trained with the Army rangers in mountaineering. After the Army, he joined a wilderness search and rescue team led by members of the Air Force Survival School and earned a biology degree from Whitworth University. In 1978, he traveled with a Christian band to New Jersey to help plant new churches, became a pastor, and pioneered Christian schools. Later, he met avid climbers who introduced him to technical rock climbing. He taught biology and forensic science in the public schools for 20 years. He was married to his wife Barbara for 25 years, and had two sons, Adam and Jonathan. In the mountain man tradition, Houser began telling tall tales and writing short stories and songs when he was 14.

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit westbowpress.com or call 844-714-3454.

