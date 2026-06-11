Summer Beer Season Kicks Off in Delaware as Visit Central Delaware Highlights Best Wineries and Breweries for 2026

As summer beer season arrives, Visit Central Delaware highlights the best wineries and breweries in Kent County and Central Delaware for 2026, including Brick Works Brewing & Eats, Mispillion River Brewing, Rail Haus, Harvest Ridge Winery and Pizzadili Vineyard & Winery.

DOVER, Del., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summer beer season in Delaware has kicked off following American Craft Beer week in May. To celebrate, Visit Central Delaware offers insights into the best wineries and breweries to visit this summer season. Kent County, Delaware, has a warm, welcoming market at a slower pace than many metropolitan areas. For those looking to cool off with a refreshing pint, Central Delaware offers many breweries and wineries for tourists and locals alike.

2026's Best Breweries and Wineries to Visit in Central Delaware

According to Visit Central Delaware, these are among the best Breweries and Wineries to visit in the area:

Brick Works Brewing & Eats in Smyrna: Located in a refinished brick-making factory, Brick Works Brewing prides itself on using local products for its beers and food.

Mispillion River Brewing in Milford: With live music, outdoor events and karaoke all summer, visitors can experience Mispillion River Brewing's local craft brews surrounded by community.

Rail Haus in Historic Downtown Dover: A vibrant spot in the historic downtown Dover, Rail Haus is a family-friendly, pet-friendly and welcoming beer garden.

Harvest Ridge Winery in Marydel: Right on the Mason-Dixon line, Harvest Ridge Winery is a family farm in the countryside where visitors are invited to slow down and relax.

Pizzadili Vineyard & Winery in Felton: The Pizzadili brothers, Pete and Tony, take pride in their wines, all made from grapes grown on the property. Their wines range from sweet dessert to dry varieties.

The area also offers speakeasies and distilleries serving curated cocktails and spirits, including The Cured Plate Libations & Lounge in downtown Milford and Painted Stave Distilling in Smyrna. Beyond craft beverages, many local dining options are family-friendly and some that welcome pets.

What Other Activities and Attractions are in Central Delaware?

Visitors and locals can enjoy a range of activities during the summer months, from historical sightseeing to casinos and entertainment.

Bowers Beach is a popular destination for sunbathing, dining and fishing. Campers, hikers and canoers may enjoy Killens Pond State Park in Milford, where children can play in the seasonally-opened waterpark. The Delaware State Fair in Harrington runs from July 23 to August 1, 2026.

Museums across the county offer insights into the deep-rooted American history of Central Delaware, with opportunities to cool off indoors. For tax-free shopping, Visit Central Delaware recommends shopping hubs in Dover, Milford, Camden and Wyoming, Delaware.

With more breweries, wineries and activities available than one visit can account for, Central Delaware features many options for the summer months. Those looking for a refreshing drink in Kent County can read more at the Visit Central Delaware website and experience the best of the local brews.

About Visit Central Delaware

Visit Central Delaware is a collaborative travel site for Kent County, Delaware. The organization promotes the region's top destinations, guiding visitors to the area's rich historical sites, outdoor amenities, parks, family-friendly activities, award-winning libations and much more. The organization encourages visitors to "Explore the Unexpected" as they visit the many local landmarks and attractions.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Visit Central Delaware, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://visitcentraldelaware.com/

SOURCE Visit Central Delaware