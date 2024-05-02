Summer in a Stately English Country House: Exclusive Use of Yorkshire's Broughton Sanctuary

Guests can have the sole run of this Grade I Historic House set within 3,000 acres of beautiful historic parkland on the doorstep of the United Kingdom's Yorkshire Dales. Post this

Dating back to 1597, Broughton Hall has 15 double bedrooms and two single bedrooms in the main Hall, along with two wing apartments offering five additional bedrooms, all with individual character and design. Large groups are accommodated comfortably, providing the ideal venue for weddings, multi-generational celebrations with families and friends, and corporate retreats.

Guests also have the option of booking exclusive use of the on-site Avalon wellness center, with its state-of-the-art facilities. The Pool Suite is equipped with a steam room, sauna, pool, personal training gym and a floatation tank, as well as Yin Yoga and crystal bowl sound healing sessions.

Broughton Sanctuary's custodian Roger Tempest said, "Being able to call one of the finest quality historic houses in the UK 'my home' for a week or two is a truly special experience. Quintessentially English and with the best state of the art facilities, our international clients love it - and we love looking after them."

Recently highlighted on National Geographic Traveller's Cool List 2024, Broughton Sanctuary is dedicated to encouraging the reconnection of one's 'inner' and 'outer' nature and there's opportunity to explore the wider estate, home to one of the UK's leading nature recovery projects. Over 350,000 trees were planted in the last three years in partnership with the White Rose Forest, which equated to the biggest tree planting scheme in England in 2021. Enjoy a Forest Bathing session and free time exploring the grounds including the outdoor pool, cold water swimming, woodland sauna, ice bathing, sweat lodge and bike tracks.

Sleeping up to 32 guests, exclusive hire of Broughton Hall (17 rooms) costs from £27,000 +vat for 3 nights. The West Wing overflow Chapel Flat and Bell Flat (5 rooms) costs a further £3,500 +vat for 3 nights. Full board (breakfast, lunch and fine dining dinner) costs an additional £165 +vat per person per day. Exclusive use of Avalon Wellbeing Center: £4,750 plus VAT per day.

Broughton Sanctuary is easily accessible by train, car or plane. It's just 55 miles from Manchester Airport and the closest train station is Skipton (5 minutes) or Leeds (40 minutes).

Websites: https://broughtonsanctuary.co.uk and https://broughtonsanctuary.co.uk/stay/broughton-hall/

About Broughton Sanctuary and Avalon Wellbeing

Broughton Sanctuary offers over 130 beds for guests on retreats, ranging from the luxurious 16th Century 'Broughton Hall' itself (the location for numerous acclaimed films and TV serials) to an off-grid 'Hermit Hut' and cosy 'Sanctuary Homes'. Home to one of the UK's leading nature recovery projects with over 350,000 trees planted in the last three years, outdoor immersive activities include wild swimming, woodland saunas, forest bathing, ice bathing, sweat lodges, fire temple ceremonies, meditation labyrinths, moon baths and woodland dining in the Cosmic Garden. A walled garden bistro, 'Utopia' also serves plant-based delights, and in-house chefs in the historic house can create to any requirement.

Nestled within the sanctuary, the newer Avalon Wellbeing was conceived as the beating wellbeing heart by visionary owners Roger Tempest and his partner Paris Ackrill. As well as a swimming pool, sauna, steam room (hydromassage pool), state-of-the art studio spaces, personal training studios, crystal light bed and Somadome meditation pod, Avalon acts as the central hub for residential retreats. Daily yoga and meditation sessions are available as well as events, workshops and an outstanding team of experienced therapists and healers. Experience everything from Acupuncture, Ayurvedic Treatments and Psychotherapy to Herbal Medicine, Trauma Release, Floatation Chambers, varying forms of bodywork and Sound Baths.

Together Broughton and Avalon have forged a reputation as the most progressive and forward-thinking outposts for intelligent wellbeing in the UK.

