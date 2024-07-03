Summer is High Time to Visit the Tennessee River Valley in Georgia's Coolest Place

People sometimes forget that the entire Tennessee River Basin is connected, and that the North Georgia high country is where people can go to see where the mighty Tennessee River gathers waters in the pristine mountain creeks and streams Post this

The stunning vistas, water features and captivating landforms that the byway connects visitors to makes it a most appealing road trip any time of year, but especially in the hot months when temperatures in the Southern Appalachian high country are comfortably lower than anywhere else in the region.

Scenic Awe Away from Summer's Simmer

From the observation deck and museum complex atop Brasstown Bald, visitors can see four states and gaze in amazement at a 360-degree view of the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountain vastness and Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest arboreal grandeur.

The 8,000-square-foot museum features interactive cultural and natural history exhibits. A short film about the dramatic weather and changing seasons at Brasstown Bald plays regularly in the mountaintop theater. Because of the copious rainfall, higher elevations and cooler temperatures, many of the plants and animals found on Brasstown Bald are more similar to those endemic to mountainous regions hundreds of miles north.

In fact, some of those species are found nowhere else but in North Georgia.

Bald, Not Barren

The "balds" of Southern Appalachia are picturesque, biodiverse swaths of grassy and low-bush meadows at higher elevations – typically located at elevations above 4,000 feet.

No one knows for certain the origin of these treeless areas. One theory is that the Cherokee Indians cleared land and burned vegetation to provide lookouts, camps and hunting areas. Another explanation is that the European settlers cleared these flat areas for farming and pasture. Still another theory points to natural causes – a combination of elevation, severe climate, and fire may have combined to produce and maintain these balds.

Whatever their origin, they are an unforgettably pleasant place to hike and explore when in other places it feels too hot to move.

Brasstown Bald also serves as the headwater wellspring of the Chattahoochee, Coosa, Savanna Rivers – as well as the Hiawassee and Nottely Rivers, which are major tributaries of the Tennessee River.

"People sometimes forget that the entire Tennessee River Basin is connected, and that the North Georgia high country is where people can go to see where the mighty Tennessee River gathers waters in the pristine mountain creeks and streams," said Julie Graham, volunteer executive director of the Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council, which emphasizes both local and region-wide approaches to conservation and heritage protection. "It's crucial to conserve woodland areas and for communities in the remote and mountainous regions of the Tennessee River headwaters to preserve their heritage and capitalize on sustainable tourism, like hiking in wilderness areas."

Georgia's 'Wilderness Road'

Just a couple hours' drive-time from sweltering population centers like Chattanooga and Atlanta, the Russell-Brasstown Scenic Byway offers an abundance of escapes throughout its circular course

This officially designated National Scenic Byway is a must-see, offering visitors a chance to explore some of Georgia's most beautiful and protected lands – including federally designated tracts that are part of the national Wilderness Preservation System, which this year is celebrating the 60th year of its establishment.

The Brasstown Wilderness, encompassing 12,853 acres, is a highlight of the region. Known for its highest unobstructed overlook in the state, this area is a "virtual stairway to the heavens," providing visitors with a divine panoramic perspective of the surrounding wilderness. The diverse flora and fauna, including regionally uncommon subspecies of rabbits and shrews, make it a paradise for wildlife watchers and nature photographers.

In addition to Brasstown Wilderness, the byway connects four other wilderness areas: the 16,620-acre Mark Trail Wilderness, the 9,700-acre Tray Mountain Wilderness, the 9,114-acre Raven Cliffs Wilderness, and the 7,742-acre Blood Mountain Wilderness. Each of these areas offers unique hiking trails, scenic overlooks, and opportunities for solitude and reflection in nature.

The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council, a 501 c3 nonprofit, serves as the steering committee and editorial board for the Geotourism MapGuide website. It is comprised of volunteers from a seven state region. The Council's efforts are made possible through the generous support of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

Media Contact

Julie Graham, TRV Stewardship Council, 8655850811, [email protected], https://www.trvstewardshipcouncil.org/mission/

SOURCE TRV Stewardship Council