Summer Lawton named South Central Texas office leader for HNTB

"As an accomplished leader who places people at the forefront, Summer will cultivate an environment that facilitates personal growth and career advancement, while simultaneously delivering exceptional value to our clients and the communities we serve," said Scott Haywood, Central Division president. Post this

Lawton, a seasoned industry veteran with two decades of experience delivering complex programs and projects, joined HNTB in 2008. Throughout her impressive career, she has consistently showcased her leadership ability through various roles culminating with her recent role as deputy office leader and sales manager for South Central Texas while having previously held the position of operations manager.

"I am thrilled to take on this new role and to lead HNTB's talented South Central Texas team," said Lawton. "With the region experiencing significant growth and development, I'm eager to partner with our clients in delivering innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions that will benefit the communities we serve."

As office leader, Lawton will lead a team of multi-disciplinary professionals committed to improving mobility across the state through highway, bridge, toll, aviation and transit projects, as well as emerging transportation technologies. She will oversee all office operations, including project delivery, client relations, business development and employee development.

Lawton will be based in the firm's Austin office. HNTB's clients in the region include the Texas Department of Transportation, Capital Metro, the City of Austin, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, Williamson County, the City of El Paso, VIA Metropolitan Transit, the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority, and numerous others across South Central Texas.

Lawton earned a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture degree from Louisiana State University and is a licensed professional landscape architect in Texas and Louisiana. She is actively involved in the American Society of Landscape Architects, Urban Land Institute and WTS.

