Summer of Math: Interactive Math Adventure Trail Launches at Boston Children's Museum

MathTalk and partners to launch three more MathTrails throughout Cambridge this month at Magazine Beach, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. School, and in The Port

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an exciting collaboration to boost math education, Boston Children's Museum is teaming up with MathTalk to launch a brand-new MathTrail — an outdoor math adventure designed to unleash a "Mathsplosion" in the Greater Boston community. Spanning the Harborwalk outside the Museum, the interactive trail brings the enchanting world of math to life in a whole new way.

As families embark on this math-filled journey, they will encounter a vibrant array of mathematics-related concepts seamlessly integrated into the trail's design. The trail offers interactive experiences, enhanced by augmented reality like the use of the Measure! Everything! App. The installations and their digital experiences through the app simplify complex math concepts for young minds, such as identifying shapes, comparing gull and T. Rex footprints, and understanding Venn diagrams. With every step, children are immersed in a playful blend of creativity, curiosity, and learning, forging a deeper connection with math concepts beyond the classroom.

"We are happy to bring interactivity to life through this trail at Boston Children's Museum," said Omo Moses, Founder, MathTalk. "Boston Children's Museum has been an excellent partner in this endeavor, sharing our passion for igniting a love for math in young minds. Together, we believe that the power of interactive learning experiences embedded in their community can spark curiosity and make math enjoyable for children."

"We are delighted to collaborate with MathTalk on this innovative project," expressed Carole Charnow, President & CEO, Boston Children's Museum. "The MathTrail embodies our commitment to creating meaningful and playful educational experiences. This math adventure will undoubtedly captivate young learners and nurture their love for exploration and discovery."

With the Museum welcoming an estimated 400,000 visitors annually, the MathTrail's reach is poised to extend far beyond the Museum walls.

As math scores persistently decline across the nation, including in Massachusetts, interactive math learning can serve as a powerful tool to revitalize and uplift students' academic performance. The trail is the first of four math adventures set to launch this Summer, marking the expansion of MathTalk's mission to ignite a passion for math through a summer full of interactive learning experiences in the heart of Greater Boston and beyond. The upcoming trails are set to launch in August at Magazine Beach, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. School, and in The Port neighborhood in Cambridge.

With 14 MathTrails in communities and 20 in development with partners, MathTalk envisions creating 100 MathTrails in the next decade bringing math education to communities far and wide.

###

About MathTalk

MathTalk is a team of parents, teachers, researchers, organizers, children's media producers, designers, artists, game developers, entrepreneurs, and kids, that turn stories, public art, and augmented reality experiences into products and activities that make adults and the children in their lives smile while learning math. Visit http://www.math-talk.com.

About Boston Children's Museum

Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children's Museum can be found at http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org. Become a fan of the Museum on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Media Contact

Jo-Anne Baxter, Boston Children's Museum, 617-986-3702, [email protected]

SOURCE Boston Children's Museum