Summer on the Baja Riviera at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Los Cabos at Costa Palmas: A Mediterranean Inspired Escape Along the Sea of Cortez

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Los Cabos at Costa Palmas, the award-winning luxury resort set along the serene East Cape of Los Cabos, presents Summer on the Baja Riviera, a seasonal experience inspired by the Mediterranean and reimagined along the Sea of Cortez.

COSTA PALMAS, Mexico, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four Seasons Resort and Residences Los Cabos at Costa Palmas, the award-winning luxury resort set along the serene East Cape of Los Cabos, presents Summer on the Baja Riviera, a seasonal experience inspired by the Mediterranean and reimagined along the Sea of Cortez.

Set along two-and-a-half miles (four kilometres) of pristine, swimmable beachfront, the resort offers a relaxed and refined approach to Riviera‑style living. Guests can spend time enjoying yacht excursions and marina adventures, coastal dining, restorative treatments at the award-winning Oasis Spa, golf, and golden-hour cocktails by the sea.

As travellers increasingly seek coastal escapes that feel both transportive and accessible, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Los Cabos at Costa Palmas offers a Riviera‑inspired summer paired with the ease of reaching Mexico's East Cape. Here, boating, dining, wellness and beachside living come together in a setting defined by natural beauty and a relaxed, sun‑drenched rhythm.

"Summer on the Baja Riviera is an invitation to slow down and reconnect with your favourite people in an extraordinary oceanfront setting," says Sandra Oliva, General Manager. "From long afternoons on the water to vibrant dining moments and deeply restorative wellness experiences, every element is designed to reflect the effortless elegance and natural beauty of the East Cape."

At the heart of the experience is the Costa Palmas Marina, as Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas stands as the first Four Seasons marina resort in the world. The marina serves as the gateway to unforgettable adventures across the Sea of Cortez, famously referred to by Jacques Cousteau as "the aquarium of the world." Guests can embark on private yacht charters, snorkelling and diving adventures at the nearby UNESCO World Heritage Marine Site Cabo Pulmo, or set out for deep-sea fishing excursions. Evenings come alive with leisurely sunset cruises, as vivid hues stretch across the Baja sky.

Back on shore, the resort's relaxed approach continues across its collection of culinary, wellness and leisure offerings. With 13 distinct dining venues across the property and Marina Village, summer days unfold effortlessly - from lingering poolside lunches to spirited waterfront evenings under the stars.

Now in its third season, Delphine Day Club has quickly become one of the East Cape's most coveted summer reservations. Open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 6:00 pm and accessible by complimentary water taxi or luxury vehicle transfer, the beachfront restaurant by Michelin-starred Chef Ludo Lefebvre blends signature Niçoise-inspired cuisine with Baja's vibrant energy and abundant local ingredients. Featuring the iconic canary yellow umbrellas, seasonal spritzes, live entertainment, and a chic open-air atmosphere, Delphine captures the carefree spirit of summer on the Sea of Cortez.

For an intimate evening experience, guests can reserve Zest, the smallest fine-dining restaurant in Los Cabos. With a single nightly seating for up to 12 guests, Zest offers an immersive nine-course seasonal tasting menu within the warm glow of the Chef's private garden, creating a truly magical culinary moment.

Additional dining experiences throughout the resort include the acclaimed restaurant estiatorio Milos, farm-to-table cuisine at Limón set within a fragrant lemon grove, Baja-style brasserie Casa de Brasa, and El Puesto, a beachfront sushi bar offering a refined omakase experience by night—where elevated Japanese craftsmanship meets the ease of dining barefoot in the sand.

Guests are also invited to explore the lively Marina Village, located just five minutes from the resort via daily water taxi service. The waterfront hub is home to Mozza Baja by award-winning chef Nancy Silverton; Chiki, the East Cape's first nightclub and lounge designed by Martin Brudnizki; and Casena, a locally inspired café and boutique featuring artisanal goods and coffee roasted by Coffee Lab Baja.

Beyond the water and culinary scene, the resort encourages guests to embrace a slower summer pace through thoughtfully curated wellness and recreation experiences. At the award-winning Oasis Spa, guests can experience the newly launched Grounded on the East Cape retreat, an immersive wellness journey inspired by the region's tranquil rhythm and designed to support nervous system balance, mental clarity, and recovery from burnout through restorative therapies and nature-based experiences. Additional spa offerings include innovative massages, body treatments, facials, and beauty services by renowned haircare expert Rossano Ferretti. Beyond the spa, guests can enjoy seven pools, racquet courts, movement and fitness classes, and the Robert Trent Jones II-designed Costa Palmas Golf Club.

To book the Summer on the Baja Riviera Escape at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Los Cabos at Costa Palmas, contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Natalie Cerrillo, C&R PR, 1 3108043887, [email protected]

SOURCE C&R PR