Summer release from Opus 2 adds new levels of efficiency and security to its award-winning solutions for legal disputes

"This is an exciting time at Opus 2 as our product and development teams are continually adding meaningful enhancements, other departments are growing and innovating, and we're delivering critical solutions to the most successful legal teams across the globe," said Greg Blackman, Opus 2 CEO. Post this

"This is an exciting time at Opus 2 as our product and development teams are continually adding meaningful enhancements, other departments are growing and innovating, and we're delivering critical solutions to the most successful legal teams across the globe," said Greg Blackman, Opus 2 CEO. "As a fast-growing company, it's important to stay grounded in what's truly important—delivering client value with solutions that actually make them more efficient and effective."

Key improvements build on this momentum, as the company introduces the newest version of its best-in-class, cloud-based legal case management and analysis software and multi-award-winning software and services for hearings. Here are the highlights:

Stay organised by managing case-related work tasks

Built for anyone on a legal team who is contributing to a case or investigation—partners, associates, paralegals, litigation support professionals, and so on—a new task management capability keeps everyone's work organised and the project on track. Users can create tasks for themselves or team members, monitor action items, evaluate progress in a dashboard, and more. Because task management is integrated into Opus 2 Cases, tasks can be created while working on case documents and linked to key information—centralising and simplifying all related work product and responsibilities in one place.

Lock down confidential information and ensure conflicts compliance

While Opus 2 Cases already makes use of a robust, granular permission infrastructure, security options available to clients are constantly being evaluated and implemented where they make sense. The summer release includes such an offering—seamless integration with Intapp Walls, a leading provider of legal confidentiality solutions. This "ethical walls" integration ensures that law firms can manage and control access across cases, so lawyers cannot gain access to cases when they're conflicted out.

Simplify access to trial resources, live transcripts, and other hearing resources

When multiple parties are working to resolve a dispute that's being conducted using Opus 2 Hearings—1,120 different international hearings relied on the solution last year—quick access to information is key to streamlining the user experience. In this release, a new case dashboard provides an easy-to-use, secure online hub where involved parties can access what is relevant to them. The real-time transcript, EPE (electronic presentation of evidence) with notes and highlights, live video conference, and other trial documents and resources are available for the proceedings in just a few clicks. Parties also can use the personalised dashboard to securely transfer files and connect with the Opus 2 Hearings team.

Increase user efficiency with solution performance accelerators

As with security, Opus 2 continuously looks for ways to improve the performance of its technologies. The summer release includes multiple enhancements that boost behind-the-scenes processing, such as dramatically speeding up the time it takes to convert large volumes of documents into digital content through OCR.

About Opus 2

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms. Used in thousands of proceedings around the world, Opus 2 transforms how lawyers and other legal professionals work by eliminating inefficiencies and connecting them with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The company also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible. Learn more at opus2.com.

Media Contact

Chris Fickett, Opus 2, 1 9132257707 707, [email protected]

SOURCE Opus 2