Summer Slide Is Real--Raising a Reader Shares Tips to Keep Children Reading All Summer Long

Raising a Reader Shares Summer Tips to Prevent Learning Loss As children head into summer, Raising a Reader is helping families combat the "summer slide"—a seasonal dip in reading skills, especially in under-resourced communities. With more than 20 years of experience and a reach of nearly 2 million families, the national nonprofit is sharing expert-backed tips to help families build joyful, daily reading routines. Top tips include reading together for just 15–20 minutes a day, letting children choose books that match their interests, using open-ended questions to spark conversation, and taking advantage of local library programs. Shared reading not only boosts language skills but also strengthens emotional bonds. Raising a Reader's award-winning programs, such as the Classic Red Book Bag and Home Library Programs, provide families with curated book collections and tools to make reading a lasting habit. Learn more at www.raisingareader.org.

MILPITAS, Calif., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summer should be a time of fun, connection, and growth—but for many children, especially those from under-resourced communities, it's also a time when reading skills slip. Known as the "summer slide," this seasonal learning loss can set students back months by the time school resumes.

As a national leader in early literacy and family engagement, Raising a Reader is offering expert advice and resources to help families build joyful reading routines that keep children engaged and learning all summer long.

"We've spent more than two decades helping families establish strong reading habits at home," said Michelle Torgerson, President and CEO of Raising a Reader. "Our work with nearly 1.7 million children and families nationwide has shown that when families make reading part of everyday life, children not only avoid learning loss—they thrive."

Raising a Reader's Top Tips to Beat the Summer Slide

Make Reading Part of the Daily Routine: Just 15–20 minutes a day can make a big difference. Try reading after lunch or before bed every day—consistency is key.

Follow Your Child's Interests: Let your child choose books on topics they love. If they're into animals, superheroes, or space, look for books that align with those interests to keep them motivated.

Read Aloud—Together: Reading aloud builds vocabulary, comprehension, and connection. Don't worry if your child can read alone—shared reading still benefits older children, too.

Ask Questions While You Read: Pause during reading to ask open-ended questions like "What do you think will happen next?" or "Why do you think the character did that?" This encourages critical thinking, boosts comprehension, and helps children connect with the story. Let your child ask questions too—it turns reading into a conversation, not just a task.

Use Your Local Library: Libraries often have free summer reading programs and fun incentives. Make it a weekly trip to discover new stories together.

Recent research shows that children benefit deeply from shared reading, starting at birth. In fact, children who are read to regularly show stronger language and social-emotional skills. At the same time, a 2025 UK study revealed that nearly 40% of parents don't enjoy reading with their children, often due to time constraints or uncertainty about how to do it "right."

"That's why Raising a Reader exists," said Torgerson. "We make it easier for families to build reading habits that last—through programs that are fun, easy to use, and built for real life."

Raising a Reader's award-winning programs—including the Classic Red Book Bag and Home Library Programs—equip families with curated, high-quality book collections and easy-to-use tools to support early learning and bonding at home.

To learn more or access resources, visit www.raisingareader.org

About Raising a Reader

Raising a Reader is a national nonprofit dedicated to strengthening family bonds and advancing early literacy. Since 1999, we've served nearly 2 million children and families through a network of nearly 300 affiliate organizations across the U.S.

Media Contact

Suzanne Metcalf, Raising a Reader, 1 8288172089, [email protected], www.raisingareader.org

SOURCE Raising a Reader