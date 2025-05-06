Summer Tech Trend: Universities Race to Upgrade Networks

"It's more difficult to do this kind of work mid-semester. So when the academic year wraps up, we move fast—installing thousands of access points, switches, and high-speed core upgrades before students come back," said Caleb Williams, account manager and contract development lead for PIER Group. Post this

PIER Group, a longtime partner to R1 and R2 institutions, reports a record pace of next-generation campus refreshes this year. These aren't simple Wi-Fi updates—they're multi-million-dollar, full-scale infrastructure overhauls that bring campuses up to modern standards with policy-based access, role-aware security, and support for Wi-Fi 6E and beyond.

The Summer Refresh Trend: Who's Doing What

● University of Maryland is nearing completion of a full network refresh across 250+ buildings. The project includes Wi-Fi 6E, next-gen switching, and a role-based architecture—set to wrap by summer 2025.

● University of Notre Dame is currently upgrading its campus-wide wireless, following a successful Wi-Fi 6E rollout at its stadium. The final sprint is scheduled for this summer.

● University of Tennessee, Knoxville and Indiana University are planning comprehensive refreshes for 2026. UTK and IU are now in the typical 12-month planning cycle leading up to summer execution.

● Other institutions following this seasonal rhythm include UCLA, University of Iowa, University of Minnesota, University of New Mexico, University of Denver, Colorado State University, Olivet Nazarene University, Texas A&M University, University of Illinois, University of Illinois at Chicago, University of Louisville, University of South Carolina, Western Kentucky University, and more.

Why Summer?

For many universities, summer is the most viable time to conduct physical installations, power outages, and large-scale infrastructure work. Classrooms, labs, residence halls, and administrative spaces are more accessible—and disruptions are far less impactful.

"We can't take a building offline during finals or midterms," said Williams "But in the summer, we can move floor by floor, building by building, and finish entire campuses in a matter of weeks or a few months."

Inside the Upgrades

Modern campus refreshes typically span:

● Wireless: Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 deployment

● Switching: Multi-gig switches with high-speed uplinks and full PoE

● Core Networks: Low-latency, high-throughput routing across multiple campuses or buildings

● Security: Role-based, policy-driven access at the user and device level

These networks are designed to identify who's logging in and what device they're using, then assign the correct permissions automatically—whether it's a student, faculty member, guest, or researcher working on sensitive data.

Planning & Costs

Campus refreshes typically require a 12–15 month planning runway, followed by 6–12 months of rapidly phased installation—often compressed into summer sprints to avoid disrupting the academic calendar.

Project costs vary widely:

● Smaller institutions may spend $2–3 million

● Large R1 universities can invest $20–30+ million

● Budgeting is driven by volume and complexity—such as number of buildings, APs, switches, and whether cabling or closets must be updated to support the new infrastructure

Enrollment, Experience & ROI

Upgraded networks aren't just about IT—they're increasingly linked to student experience and enrollment outcomes. Universities recognize that reliable, secure connectivity is now a basic expectation—and a key part of competing for top students, faculty, and research partnerships.

"We've seen schools tie their IT investments to student satisfaction and even enrollment metrics," Williams noted. "Connectivity is no longer a luxury—it's an essential part of campus life."

Looking Ahead

With refresh cycles every 5–7 years, institutions are continuously planning for the next wave. Many are also watching vendor developments—like the pending HPE acquisition of Juniper Networks—which could shape the future of integrated wired and wireless platforms.

PIER Group continues to advise institutions nationwide, helping them prepare now for 2026 and beyond—with the understanding that summer will always be a critical time to get the most done. For more information on how R1 and R2 universities can achieve technology leadership, visit http://www.piergroup.com.

