Summer Vibe Flavor: Kiki Vodka Drops New Lemonade Flavors

We're turning up the summer vibes with our new Pink Lemonade—vodka-infused, low-calorie, and ready to quench your thirst wherever the party takes you. It's not just a drink, it's your ticket to cool sips, hot days, and unforgettable Jersey Shore memories. John Jameson, Founder, Kiki Vodka Company. Post this

This year's buzz? The launch of Smooth Lemonade line (Pink and Regular)—low-calorie, vodka-infused drinks crafted for the Jersey Shore, Philly sports tailgates, and everywhere fans gather. Look for Smooth water cans at this year's Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood NJ.

The Smooth Brand – A Summer Lineup with Real Momentum

Kiki's Smooth lineup has grown fast, thanks to its quality-first ingredients and flavor-forward approach. The full timeline of summer sipping success:

2023: The brand launched with Smooth Tea and Half & Half, instantly becoming fan favorites.





2024: Expanded into Smooth Water with fresh, natural flavors like Watermelon, Lime, Peach, and Orange.





2025: Introducing two new Smooth Water flavors – Pineapple and Black Cherry – alongside two lemonade flavors, Regular and Pink ready to hit the shelves this week!

To make things even more summer-ready, Smooth now offers three different Variety Packs, featuring rebranded Tea and Half & Half cans—the perfect grab-and-go SIPs packs for beach days, BBQs, and block parties.

Growing Distribution Footprint

Kiki Vodka and Smooth products have quickly expanded their reach:

Now distributed across PA, NJ, NY, MA, and RI





Starting May 2025 , Smooth Water will be available in 300 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores throughout Pennsylvania

Why Smooth Stands Out

Made with premium Kiki Vodka

Sweetened with natural monk fruit

Uses only natural flavors

Low-calorie, vegan, Kosher and always ready for summer

"We created Smooth to be more than just a drink—it's a lifestyle," says Jameson. "People want cleaner options, but they still want flavor. We're giving them both, without compromise."

Rooted in Hatfield, Built for the Shore

Still proudly based in Hatfield, PA, Kiki Vodka continues to grow with five satellite tasting locations in southeastern PA showcasing all 10 varieties of Smooth drinks and Kiki Vodka cocktails. The newest satellite location, opened in April 2025 in Wayne, PA called The Ridge and Chesterbrook. And starting now though this summer you'll be able to find all the warm weather Smooth drinks at bars and liquor stores throughout the Jersey shore as the brand continues to expand its footprint.

"We've been building this with heart since day one," said Jameson. "This summer, we're everywhere—at the Shore, in the stands, on the shelves, and always in the community."

In the Press

Philadelphia Inquirer Named one of PA's standout craft distilleries and tea of choice for the Philly Mummers!





La Salle University Spotlight: John Jameson's journey from alum to entrepreneur





journey from alum to entrepreneur Crafted in PA: The story behind the Smooth rise





New Beer Garden Opening Friday - The Ridge in Chesterbrook

Where to Sip Smooth This Summer

For all locations that serve Smooth drink product check out drinkingsmooth.com

Media Contact

Julie Blount, Smooth Water, 1 856-383-3496, [email protected], https://drinkingsmooth.com/flavors/

SOURCE Smooth Water