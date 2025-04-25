Summer Vibe Flavor: Kiki Vodka Drops New Lemonade Flavors

HATFIELD, Pa., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kiki Vodka Company, one of Pennsylvania's most community-driven and innovative craft spirit brands, is making summer even brighter with the launch of its new Smooth Lemonade flavors—Pink and Regular. Crafted by founder John Jameson, these low-calorie, vodka-infused drinks are tailor-made for Jersey Shore weekends, Philly tailgates, and every sun-soaked gathering in between. Now entering its third summer season, the Smooth brand lineup continues to expand with two new Smooth Water flavors (Pineapple and Black Cherry), joining fan favorites like Smooth Tea, Half & Half, Watermelon, Lime, Peach, and Orange. Smooth Variety Packs, featuring rebranded Tea and Half & Half cans, are also rolling out—making it easy to grab the perfect SIPs for beach days, BBQs, and block parties. Distribution is booming: Smooth products are now available across PA, NJ, NY, MA, and RI, and starting May, you'll find Smooth Water in 300 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Pennsylvania. Look for Smooth at the Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood, NJ, and at bars and liquor stores throughout the Shore all season. What makes Smooth stand out? Every drink is made with premium Kiki Vodka, naturally sweetened with monk fruit, low-calorie, vegan, kosher, and bursting with real fruit flavor—no sugar added, just pure summer refreshment. "We created Smooth to be more than just a drink—it's a lifestyle," says Jameson. "This summer, we're everywhere—at the Shore, in the stands, on the shelves, and always in the community." Kiki Vodka's reach continues to grow with five satellite tasting locations—including the brand new Ridge at Chesterbrook in Wayne, PA—plus vibrant venues like The Alley Beer Garden in Pottstown, Canalside in Manyunk, and more. For all the latest locations and events, visit drinkingsmooth.com. As featured in: Philadelphia Inquirer ("Tea of choice for the Philly Mummers!"), La Salle University Spotlight, and Crafted in PA. Find your perfect summer SIP—Smooth is the move!
What began in a Hatfield kitchen with one man has grown into one of Pennsylvania's most exciting and community-rooted craft spirit brands. Founded in June 2016 by John Jameson, Kiki Vodka Company has made its mark with smooth, gluten-free vodka and a growing line of refreshingly clean drinks. Now, as the company enters its third summer season with the Smooth brand, it's gearing up for its biggest year yet.
This year's buzz? The launch of Smooth Lemonade line (Pink and Regular)—low-calorie, vodka-infused drinks crafted for the Jersey Shore, Philly sports tailgates, and everywhere fans gather. Look for Smooth water cans at this year's Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood NJ.
The Smooth Brand – A Summer Lineup with Real Momentum
Kiki's Smooth lineup has grown fast, thanks to its quality-first ingredients and flavor-forward approach. The full timeline of summer sipping success:
- 2023: The brand launched with Smooth Tea and Half & Half, instantly becoming fan favorites.
- 2024: Expanded into Smooth Water with fresh, natural flavors like Watermelon, Lime, Peach, and Orange.
- 2025: Introducing two new Smooth Water flavors – Pineapple and Black Cherry – alongside two lemonade flavors, Regular and Pink ready to hit the shelves this week!
To make things even more summer-ready, Smooth now offers three different Variety Packs, featuring rebranded Tea and Half & Half cans—the perfect grab-and-go SIPs packs for beach days, BBQs, and block parties.
Growing Distribution Footprint
Kiki Vodka and Smooth products have quickly expanded their reach:
- Now distributed across PA, NJ, NY, MA, and RI
- Starting May 2025, Smooth Water will be available in 300 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores throughout Pennsylvania
Why Smooth Stands Out
- Made with premium Kiki Vodka
- Sweetened with natural monk fruit
- Uses only natural flavors
- Low-calorie, vegan, Kosher and always ready for summer
"We created Smooth to be more than just a drink—it's a lifestyle," says Jameson. "People want cleaner options, but they still want flavor. We're giving them both, without compromise."
Rooted in Hatfield, Built for the Shore
Still proudly based in Hatfield, PA, Kiki Vodka continues to grow with five satellite tasting locations in southeastern PA showcasing all 10 varieties of Smooth drinks and Kiki Vodka cocktails. The newest satellite location, opened in April 2025 in Wayne, PA called The Ridge and Chesterbrook. And starting now though this summer you'll be able to find all the warm weather Smooth drinks at bars and liquor stores throughout the Jersey shore as the brand continues to expand its footprint.
"We've been building this with heart since day one," said Jameson. "This summer, we're everywhere—at the Shore, in the stands, on the shelves, and always in the community."
In the Press
- Philadelphia Inquirer Named one of PA's standout craft distilleries and tea of choice for the Philly Mummers!
- La Salle University Spotlight: John Jameson's journey from alum to entrepreneur
- Crafted in PA: The story behind the Smooth rise
- New Beer Garden Opening Friday - The Ridge in Chesterbrook
Where to Sip Smooth This Summer
- The Alley Beer Garden – Pottstown, PA
- Kiki Vodka Bar and Bottle Shop - Pottstown, PA
- Canalside Beer Garden - Manyunk PA
- The Patio at Horsham - Horsham PA
- The Ridge at Chesterbrook - Wayne / Chesterbrook PA
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Stores – 300+ locations in PA
- Select bars, liquor stores and beer distributors in PA, NJ, NY, MA and RI
For all locations that serve Smooth drink product check out drinkingsmooth.com
