Summer Welcomes New Executives to Propel Growth in the Workplace Fintech Sector

Michelle Tran, former commercial leader at Vestwell, and Michael Scully, former product leader at Intuit Credit Karma, join leadership team to accelerate Summer's mission to simplify student loan and education assistance benefits

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Summer –– the only end-to-end workplace student loan solution that saves employees an average of $40k and is proven to reduce turnover by 20% –– is announcing two key additions to its leadership team. Michelle Tran most recently served as SVP, Head of Enterprise Sales & Strategic Partnerships at Vestwell, and Michael Scully, formerly led Core Product for Credit Karma.

Michelle Tran will serve as Summer's Head of Commercial, Senior Vice President, where she'll leverage her enterprise sales and partnership expertise to grow Summer's already accelerating sales motion and oversee revenue operations. She brings more than 15 years of experience to the role, including stints at BlackRock, Apex Clearing Corporation, and Harness Wealth, and most recently, Vestwell. Ms. Tran is also the founder of NYC Fintech Women, an active community of 12,000+ women in fintech in the greater New York area, and has been named one of the Top 100 Women in Fintech by FinTech Magazine.

"My new role at Summer represents an incredible opportunity to join a startup that's truly on a roll, but still in the exciting early stages of organizational maturity, " said Ms. Tran. "With their recent funding, an industry-leading integration with ADP, and Summer's intent to help borrowers, it's clear that the market is catching on to what Summer is doing, and I'm looking forward to being a part of its future growth."

Also joining Summer is Michael Scully, who will serve as Chief Product Officer. Mr. Scully has more than two decades of experience in customer-centric product management and leading cross-functional teams through periods of high growth in multiple sectors. Over the course of his career, he has served as Chief Product Officer and Chief Analytics Officer at Passport Labs, product leader at companies including Virgin Mobile and Nokia, and while at Credit Karma, he served as General Manager and Head of Core Product, and later, as Head of Ecosystem Growth.

"Summer is tackling one of this generation's most pressing challenges to financial progress and economic mobility," said Mr. Scully. "There's ample opportunity, alongside the nation's most innovative employers and financial service providers, to help borrowers manage their student loan debt and build a foundation for long-term financial wellness. I'm excited to join Summer's very talented product and engineering team to help deliver this meaningful impact."

Summer also recently announced the addition of Don Weinstein as its first Chief Innovation Officer, as well as an Advisory Board of seasoned HR professionals.

"2024 has already been a major growth year for Summer, and these latest hires mean we're poised to accomplish even more," said Will Sealy, Summer's co-founder and CEO. "The whole Summer team is laser-focused on our goal to simplify student debt and college savings navigation for millions of families, and it's truly remarkable to see how compelling our offerings are for hundreds of employers and partners, and clearly, for talented professionals who want to be a part of what we're building."

ABOUT SUMMER

Summer is the only end-to-end student loan and education assistance solution that saves employees an average of $40k and is proven to reduce turnover by 20%. Summer partners with employers to deliver a tailored benefit that empowers employees to save for education, better manage their student loans, find forgiveness options, and lower monthly payments––simplifying student loans from start to finish. As a Certified B Corporation, Summer has partnered with over 800 employers across the U.S. to generate over $1.65 billion in savings to date.

Media Contact

